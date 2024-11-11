What is the Sheraton Hotel mattress and is it on sale this Black Friday?

The Sheraton Sleep Experience is a custom-designed mattress exclusive to the hotel. It's a luxurious innerspring hybrid with tall support coils and a plush finish, not too dissimilar to our best mattress of the year the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid.

As we explain in our feature on what mattresses do hotels use you don't have to visit a Sheraton hotel to experience this mattress as it's readily available to buy online.

Here we look at the Sheraton mattress in more detail, how to buy it and where from, and whether you can expect to find it in this year's Black Friday mattress deals, plus three affordable alternatives we recommend.

What mattress does the Sheraton use?

The Sheraton US

The Sheraton mattress has been exclusively crafted for Sheraton hotels. Spend a night at the Sheraton and you'll be sleeping on a hybrid innerspring mattress with a quilted top, a construction similar to many five-star hotel mattresses (such as the Westin Heavenly Bed).

At the core of the Sheraton mattress is a layer of individually wrapped coils. These should offer full-body support and easy movement, while the pocketing means you won't disturb your partner every time you change position (pockets ensure when one spring is moved, it won't bother the others).

Like all the best hybrid mattresses, the Sheraton bed pairs the springs with upper layers of cushioning. A quilted damask cover will provide pressure relief at the touch points — Sheraton describes this as a plush-top.

Measuring 13" high, the Sheraton mattress is on the taller side of mattress thickness. These extra inches are good for bed sharers and side sleepers, but we expect the spring-heavy construction to offer support for back and front sleepers too. Reinforced edge support should keep the sides sturdy, and while Sheraton doesn't mention any specific cooling features, the tall springs should keep air circulating.

At full MSRP, a queen Sheraton hotel bed is $1,995. This is a premium price, but we expect this for a hotel chain (the Hilton mattress is a more affordable hotel bed). Keep in mind there is a three to four week delivery period, and while you get a 10-year warranty there's no sleep trial.

Sheraton Bed US: was from $1,395 $976.50 at Sheraton Store

The Sheraton Bed is a premium buy (not unusual for a hotel mattress), but in the current 30% off sale you can enjoy luxury for less. A queen is just $1,396.50 (was $1,995) without a box spring, and you can enjoy a 10-year warranty as well. Hotel mattresses are rarely on sale, so make the most of this offer while you can.

The Sheraton EU & UK

You don't have to travel to enjoy Sheraton comfort, as the Sheraton mattress is available in most international destinations. The Sheraton EU bed can be delivered to sleepers in Europe and the UK (excluding Russia).

Like the US mattress, the Sheraton EU bed features a pocketed spring base combined with cushioned and quilted comfort layers. The reinforced edges create a durable bed with sag prevention, while Sheraton describes the spring and cushion construction as redefining "the concepts of comfort and sleeping well".

There are some differences between the EU and US bed. For example, the EU bed is slightly shorter, measuring 30cm (roughly 12 inches) high. Shoppers in Europe will also have to deal with an extended delivery period (five to eight weeks) and shorter warranty (five years).

Sheraton Bed EU: was from €1,295 €906.50 at Sheraton Store

The Sheraton bed is available across the EU and UK, for sleepers who want to enjoy hotel comfort from their own home. Sold in both queen and double sizes, be careful to check the measurements when choosing the right option for your room.

Is the Sheraton hotel mattress on sale this Black Friday?

Sales are rare from our favorite hotel brands, but even Sheraton can't resist the Black Friday fun. There's currently 30% off the Sheraton hotel mattress (in both the US and EU), offering a generous saving on these luxury beds.

While we have spotted the occasional sale on the Sheraton bed this year, these discounts typically only appear around the major holidays and they rarely last for very long. If you want to purchase a hotel bed (and save money for your next weekend away) we recommend acting quickly when a deal catches your eye.

In the Sheraton sale, a US queen bed is now $1,396.50 (was $1,995), while the EU queen size is €1,256.50 (was €1,795). We predict this deal will last through Black Friday to Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, but factoring in the long delivery times, you might want to order sooner rather than later.

Affordable alternatives

The Sheraton hotel bed is a luxurious innerspring hybrid that aims to provide all-round comfort. If you're looking for something similar on a smaller budget, the mattresses below are our top affordable picks for hotel-like comfort.

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $419 at DreamCloud

In our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review our team praised the luxurious feel of this mid-range bed, and although side sleepers might need to break it in, it appeals to a wide range of sleep styles. An evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale reduces a queen to $665 (was $1,613) and the bed comes with a 365-night trial and forever warranty.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: from $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

With a quilted top and pocket spring base, the Signature Hybrid mimics the build of our favorite hotel beds. Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review panel liked the "supportive and bouncy feel", while the variety of firmness options allow it to suit all sleepers. With 30% off in the seasonal sale, a queen is $932.40 (was $1,332).

3. Serta Perfect Sleeper Hybrid Mattress: from $799 at Serta

Serta is behind many of our favorite hotel mattresses, and the Perfect Sleeper Hybrid bed promises the dense support coils and upper comfort cushioning you can expect from the Sheraton bed. Available in three sleep feels, you can save up to $200 in the Black Friday sale, reducing a queen to $899 (was $999).

Other Sheraton hotel sleep accessories you can buy

Bundle your mattress with a box spring and bedding set for the full Sheraton bed experience — without leaving your own home.

The Signature Bed & Bedding Set from Sheraton delivers everything you need for the full hotel mattress experience, including box spring, blankets, pillows, pillow protectors, duvet, duvet cover, and fitted sheet. You can also purchase bedding separately, whether to add a touch of luxe to your own bed, or treat your travel-loving friend to their favorite hotel pillow this holiday season.

Should you buy the Sheraton hotel mattress?

If you find yourself dreaming of a stay in a Sheraton hotel, the Sheraton bed allows you to bring that comfort into your own bedroom. Hotel mattresses like the Sheraton Bed are designed to offer versatile and durable comfort, with a tried-and-tested design.

For this, you can expect a higher price tag. The Sheraton Bed is a premium mattress, but it's competitively priced for a hotel bed — the Four Seasons mattress is almost twice the price. And the Sheraton bed is comparable to many of the best luxury mattresses. However, the benefits are poor, with no mattress trial and a long delivery period.

If you're working with a tighter budget, occasional sales can help you save. Black Friday is a rare chance to enjoy a discount on this luxurious bed. Or check out our budget-friendly alternatives.