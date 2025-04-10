What is the Hampton Hotel Bed and should you buy it?

Hampton Inn is part of Hilton Brands, offering budget to mid-range stays across the US and around the world. If you’ve ever stayed at a Hampton Inn and been impressed by its Hampton Hotel Bed, the good news is that you can buy it online and have it delivered to your home.

The Hampton Hotel Bed is custom-made for the hotel chain by Serta, a brand known for producing some of the best mattresses in the hospitality space. Better yet, it's among the most affordable hotel mattresses you can buy — and it's usually on sale, too.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at the Hampton Hotel Bed to see if it’s the right choice for you and also share our top alternatives.

What mattress does the Hampton Inn use?

Hampton by Hilton (commonly known as Hampton Inn) may be a budget to midscale chain, but the Hampton Hotel Bed is quite cozy. Our focus here will be on the mattress used at Hampton Inn locations in the US.

The mattress is custom-designed by Serta, combining a plush top with a bed of innersprings designed to provide "uninterrupted spine support and mattress durability," according to the Shop Hampton site.

At 12” high, this mattress should have enough cushioned support for side sleepers, but the innerspring design will also appeal to those who sleep on their backs. There’s also reinforced edge support to allow you to spread out fully or sit on the side of the bed when getting dressed.

(Image credit: Hilton)

As an innerspring mattress, a box spring is recommended to help with shock absorption and motion transfer. You can buy the mattress on its own or add a box spring at standard height (7.25”) or a low-profile design (6”).

The Hampton Hotel Bed is a premium option at MSRP, but it's usually on sale. Right now, a queen-size Hampton Hotel Mattress is $1,069 after a 35% discount (was $1,645). Add a box spring for about $130 more.

As with most hotel mattresses, there’s no trial or returns, but there's no clear warranty information to be found, either. It doesn't ship free, either; white glove delivery adds $285.

The Hampton Hotel Bed Mattress: full-size from $1,495 $971.75 at Hampton Store

The Hampton Hotel Bed is an innerspring mattress with a plush top that makes it a great fit for side and back sleepers. It's usually on sale, and right now, you can pick up a queen-size for $1,069.25 (MSRP $1,645). That's actually quite reasonable, but white glove delivery adds $285 — and if you need a box spring (recommended), that'll cost you more, too.

Alternatives to the Hampton Hotel Bed

The price of the Hampton Hotel Bed might not give you pause, but the lack of a trial and clear warranty terms might. Here are three alternatives to consider.

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,014 $349 + free accessories at DreamCloud

Can't quite afford the Hampton Bed? Always discounted, you shouldn’t ever need to pay full MSRP for the DreamCloud Hybrid. Currently, a queen-size mattress is reduced to $699, which is an excellent price for a mattress that offers high-quality, comfortable sleep with a plush top and supportive wrapped coils. Better yet, all mattresses come with up to $599 in free bed accessories, as well as a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

Read more: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review

2. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress: from $999 $749.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

One of our top-rated cooling mattresses, the Aurora Luxe looks and feels a lot like what you'd find at a luxury hotel. Better yet, it comes in your choice of firmness so you can find the right fit. After 25% off, a queen-size will cost $1,398, which isn't too far off from the total price of the Hampton Bed. (Add a pillow top for $300 extra.) You’ll also get a 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

Read more: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review

3. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,399 $1,099 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress in the world, offering sturdy support, exceptional pressure relief, and superb temperature regulation. Available in three firmness options and two heights to suit all styles of sleeper, the Saatva Classic is the best all-rounder on the market. At $1,799 for a queen after $300 off, you’ll be paying more than you would for the Hampton Bed — but you'll also get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery with removal of your old mattress and foundation.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

Other Hampton bedding you can buy

Alongside the mattress and box spring, you’ll also find a small range of bedding to buy to complete your hotel experience at home.

Probably the best value for money is the bedding set, which comprises two feather and down pillows, two down alternative pillows, four pillow protectors, four pillowcases, a duvet cover, down alternative blanket, flat sheet, fitted sheet and mattress pad. After a 35% discount, a queen Hampton Bedding Set is $550.55 (was $847).

You can also buy a feather & down pillow from $57.85 on sale (reg. from $89), and a mattress pad for $44.85 in a queen (was $69).

Should you buy the Hampton Hotel Bed Mattress?

Buy the Hampton Hotel Bed Mattress if…

✅ You sleep on your side or back: The innerspring design combined with a plush top means this mattress should make for a good combination of comfort and support.

✅ You suffer with aches and pains: You’ll get plenty of support from the Hampton Hotel Bed mattress, helping to ease away aches and pains and keep the spine aligned.

✅ You're a fan of the Hampton Inn: It goes without saying that if you find you achieve your best sleep on the road at a Hampton Inn property, bringing a piece of that experience home makes sense.

Other things to keep in mind

Understand that you'll be forfeiting the amenities that come with the best mattresses-in-a-box, especially a trial and a proper warranty period.

In place of a home trial, you could book a few nights at a Hampton Inn during your travels to try it out. You'll be spending more money, but it'll be a lesser blow to your finances than somewhere like the Ritz-Carlton.

Still, we'd advise against buying a Hampton Bed unless you're absolutely sure you'll like it.