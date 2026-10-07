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I found Amazon’s best-selling Under Armour workout T-shirt, and it just dropped to $15 during Prime Day sales

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This tee is an Amazon favorite (and mine!)

Under Armour Tech tee in blue, with yellow background, and deal badge
(Image credit: Amazon/ Under Armour)
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(Image credit: Amazon)

As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.

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The best-selling Under Armour Tech 2.0 tee is on sale! You can now pick up the Under Armour Tech 2.0 short-sleeve T-shirt for just $15 at Amazon for a limited time.

I own this T-shirt, and it's a staple workout top for me. It has been for years. It dries quickly and feels breathable no matter what workout you do. I typically train in the men's model, but you can pick up the women's, more sculpted look as well.

There's a reason this tee has picked up over 100k reviews on Amazon, rates at 4.6 stars and remains a best-seller year-on-year.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, stay tuned to our October Prime Day live blog.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-Shirt
Save 46%
Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-Shirt : was $28 now $15 at Amazon

The Tech 2.0 pulls in brilliant reviews and is known for its super breathable feel and fast-drying tech. I love training in this top, and it fares well in the wash. I still have mine years later! Any workout, no problem.

View Deal
Under Armour Tech Twist T-Shirt
Save 40%
Under Armour Tech Twist T-Shirt: was $25 now $15 at Amazon

If you prefer a closer fit, the Tech Twist is similar and also only $15. UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel, and the material wicks sweat & dries really fast.

View Deal

Why I'd shop the Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt during Prime Day

The Under Armour Tech 2.0 workout tee year-on-year gets voted Amazon's best-selling workout T-shirt in the activewear category.

I love the look of this workout top in both men's and women's. You can either shop bold, bright colors or strip it back with simple black, white, or grey tones. UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, soft, breathable and stretchy. I like to train in the men's because it's looser, but the women's Tech Twist model is really cute, especially in the pink with a side knot.

Sam is jumping while wearing the Under Armour Flow Dynamic training shoe at the UA Next Academy

(Image credit: Future/ Under Armour Next)

I wore this T-shirt while training at the Under Armour Academy for fitness testing, and I've since worn it on runs, during strength training, and hybrid classes. I expect the stock to go fast, so I strongly recommend shopping now before the deal runs out. And trust me, $15 for any Under Armour activewear is a huge saving.

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(Image credit: Future)

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Sam Hopes
Sam Hopes
Fitness Editor and Coach

Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.

Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.

Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.

She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.

Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.

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