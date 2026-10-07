Move over, Patagonia — 9 of my favorite outdoor deals from The North Face and Columbia this Prime Day, starting at $14
It’s fleece season
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Fall is here, and if you’ve been waiting for the Prime Day deals to drop to upgrade your outdoor wear, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve hand-picked all my favorite deals from The North Face, Columbia, and Carhartt to keep you cosy as the temperature drops. Read on to find out more, and remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop these sales.
My favorite deal right now is this Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece, which is discounted to $27 from $65 this Prime Day (the men’s jacket is also on sale too). This is the perfect fall layer, with a full-length zip to allow you to control your temperature mid-hike.
Not for you? Read on to see my other top outdoor Prime Day picks — and you can trust me, I’m a fitness editor who has been covering Prime Day for the past decade.
Quick links
- Columbia Men’s Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve: was $38 now $14
- Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece: was $65 now $30
- Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece: was $65 now $30
- Columbia Women’s Kruser Ridge III Softshell Jacket: was $110 now $44
- Columbia Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket: was $125 now $55
- The North Face Women’s Yumiori QZ Jacket: was $100 now $66
- The North Face Men’s Glacier Fleece: was $100 now $70
- The North Face Men’s Antora Jacket: was $130 now $86
- The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Insulated Jacket: was $220 now $154
- Shop all Columbia Prime Day deals
- Shop all The North Face Prime Day deals
The best Prime Day deals from The North Face and Columbia
This classic short-sleeve tee is the perfect staple all year round. Right now, it’s down to just $14 in the Prime Day sale. To find the best deal, be sure to check out all the different colors on offer in your size.
Read moreRead less▼
As mentioned above, this is the perfect fall layer, and the full-length zip makes it easy to adjust as the weather warms up. The biggest sale is on the light grey colorway, but if you’re as clumsy as I am, the black is also a solid option for fall and winter.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a similar style to the women’s fleece above, with a full zip to make it easy to chuck on and off as you hike. For $30, you can’t go wrong, and at the time of writing, there are plenty of colors and sizes still on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
A softshell jacket for $44? This is an amazing price for a water- and rain-resistant shell that’ll keep you dry without getting overly sweaty as the weather changes. With large zipped pockets for your essentials and a drawcord hem to keep the cold out, this is a fantastic deal on a great jacket.
Read moreRead less▼
Don’t worry, I’ve also found a men’s softshell jacket that is better than half price in the Prime Day sales. The Ascender jacket is water- and- wind- resistant for fall hikes, and right now, there are still plenty of sizes on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
It doesn’t get more stylish than this jacket from The North Face. I’m obsessed with the contrasting color design and the high neck to keep the cold out when the temperature changes. Grab it while you can.
Read moreRead less▼
This fleece is an absolute classic, and for good reason. It’s got a full-length zip to keep the cold out when you need it; it’s super-soft, and it goes with just about everything. Save $30 on it right now in the Prime Day sale.
Read moreRead less▼
The Antora is one of The North Face’s most popular waterproof and windproof layers, and right now, it’s on sale for $86. It’s breathable, so you won’t feel like you’re hiking in a plastic bag, and it looks fantastic too. Plus, for less than $90, this is a great price.
Read moreRead less▼
Last, but by no means least, when the winter weather arrives and the temperature really drops, The North Face’s ThermoBall jacket is the layer you want to have in your wardrobe. Right now, it’s on sale in the Prime Day deals for $154.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.