Move over, Patagonia — 9 of my favorite outdoor deals from The North Face and Columbia this Prime Day, starting at $14

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Fall is here, and if you’ve been waiting for the Prime Day deals to drop to upgrade your outdoor wear, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve hand-picked all my favorite deals from The North Face, Columbia, and Carhartt to keep you cosy as the temperature drops. Read on to find out more, and remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop these sales.

My favorite deal right now is this Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece, which is discounted to $27 from $65 this Prime Day (the men’s jacket is also on sale too). This is the perfect fall layer, with a full-length zip to allow you to control your temperature mid-hike.

Not for you? Read on to see my other top outdoor Prime Day picks — and you can trust me, I’m a fitness editor who has been covering Prime Day for the past decade.

The best Prime Day deals from The North Face and Columbia

Columbia Men’s Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve: was $38 now $13 at Amazon This classic short-sleeve tee is the perfect staple all year round. Right now, it’s down to just $14 in the Prime Day sale. To find the best deal, be sure to check out all the different colors on offer in your size. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece: was $65 now $27 at Amazon As mentioned above, this is the perfect fall layer, and the full-length zip makes it easy to adjust as the weather warms up. The biggest sale is on the light grey colorway, but if you’re as clumsy as I am, the black is also a solid option for fall and winter. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece: was $65 now $30 at Amazon This is a similar style to the women’s fleece above, with a full zip to make it easy to chuck on and off as you hike. For $30, you can’t go wrong, and at the time of writing, there are plenty of colors and sizes still on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Women’s Kruser Ridge III Softshell Jacket: was $110 now $44 at Amazon A softshell jacket for $44? This is an amazing price for a water- and rain-resistant shell that’ll keep you dry without getting overly sweaty as the weather changes. With large zipped pockets for your essentials and a drawcord hem to keep the cold out, this is a fantastic deal on a great jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket: was $125 now $55 at Amazon Don’t worry, I’ve also found a men’s softshell jacket that is better than half price in the Prime Day sales. The Ascender jacket is water- and- wind- resistant for fall hikes, and right now, there are still plenty of sizes on sale. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Women’s Yumiori QZ Jacket: was $100 now $66 at Amazon It doesn’t get more stylish than this jacket from The North Face. I’m obsessed with the contrasting color design and the high neck to keep the cold out when the temperature changes. Grab it while you can. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Men’s Glacier Fleece: was $100 now $70 at Amazon This fleece is an absolute classic, and for good reason. It’s got a full-length zip to keep the cold out when you need it; it’s super-soft, and it goes with just about everything. Save $30 on it right now in the Prime Day sale. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Men’s Antora Jacket: was $130 now $86 at Amazon The Antora is one of The North Face’s most popular waterproof and windproof layers, and right now, it’s on sale for $86. It’s breathable, so you won’t feel like you’re hiking in a plastic bag, and it looks fantastic too. Plus, for less than $90, this is a great price. Read more Read less ▼