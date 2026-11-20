We're getting close to the end of November, which means we're rapidly approaching the holiday season. Black Friday deals are already rolling along; it's getting real. So what better time is there than now to set all responsibility aside and kick back and relax with shows from the top streaming services like Netflix?

We poured over the list of everything coming to Netflix in November 2026 to find the three that will make your weekend a good one. That includes not one, not two, but three gems: a ridiculous reality show that's only on Netflix, a story about two young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system and a dark show about a group of misbehaving Catholic school girls.

You should definitely add these three shows to your weekend watch list if you're looking for some serious entertainment.

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'Win The Mall'

Win the Mall | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Netflix reality show comes with all the typical stylistic elements you expect from Netflix. The overproduced and heavily edited scenes depicting "real" situations are there, and I'm here for it! The show sees 10 "expert shoppers" (Netflix's description of the participants, not mine) battle for a huge $1 million cash prize in a shopping mall.

All eight episodes of the first season are live now, making it a perfect single weekend binge, assuming you have about eight hours to spare. Watch contestants live inside the mall while they conquer storefronts, forge alliances and outsmart rivals. Hosted by Haley Baylee, the reality show also sees guest appearances from Jonathan Van Ness (grooming expert on the Netflix series "Queer Eye"), Salish Matter (social media personality), and Lilly Singh (YouTuber).

Watch "Win The Mall" on Netflix now

'The Altruists'

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What happens when a group of young people suddenly has billions of dollars? Ideally, they'd try to do some good in the world. And that's exactly what happens in the new Netflix limited series called "The Altruists," except their attempts end up unleashing the worst in each other. The story is inspired by a real-life fraud case, which adds a new layer of intrigue to the series.

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This show just launched on Netflix on November 19, so it's still just getting started. Currently carrying a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, the eight-hour series seems to be well received overall. I'm going to spend my weekend watching it, as I love a nice fraud story, especially when it's based on real events.

Watch "The Altruists" on Netflix now

'The Body'

The Body | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This might be the most controversial show on Netflix, with petitions spreading around looking for it to be removed (one already has more than 100,000 signatures). I love a good controversy, so it immediately attracted me. After all, if people are mad about it, it's doing something that at least makes it stand out. Add the 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and you have a show that might as well scream "Dave, watch me!"

And I have to say, it lived up to the hype. The story is well-written and highly entertaining throughout the first season, and the entire cast, led by Kristina Bogic, Geena Meszaros and Sara Boustany, delivers a stellar performance. With eight episodes streaming on Netflix right now, it's the perfect weekend binge that'll let you decide if the petitions calling the show "blasphemous" are deserved or if people are freaking out over nothing.

Watch "The Body" on Netflix now

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