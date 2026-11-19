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$50 off one of the most comfortable sneakers I've tested (Image credit: Future) The Glycerin Max 2 is the most comfortable shoe in the Brooks line-up, which is really saying something given that Brooks is a brand that excels in making comfortable cushioned shoes. It's an expensive shoe at $200, but the $50 saving on the Glycerin Max 2 available at Amazon right now makes it a far more palatable purchase. While that's still a significant outlay, this is one of the most durable shoes out there so the money for miles ratio will be in your favor by the time you've worn it out.

Get an extra 25% off in the Saucony sale (Image credit: Future) The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 has been discounted in the Amazon sale for a few weeks now, but the best price available on the shoe is now on the Saucony website, thanks to the fact you can use the code CHEER to get an extra 25% off pretty much everything. Since the Endorphin Speed 5 is already down to $115 in the Saucony sale, using the code brings it down to just $86 at checkout, which is an outrageously good deal on a plated super-trainer like this. I've reviewed every model of the Speed to date and just wrapped up testing the new Endorphin Speed 6, which is a mild improvement on the Sped 5 but will cost you almost $100 when you take this deal into account. I'd definitely get the older shoe myself, when that kind of saving is on offer.

Save big on top running shoes (Image credit: Future) Hello and welcome to our running shoe deals live blog! Throughout the day I'm going to be picking out the best deals on the best running shoes I've tested and reviewed and highlighting them here, kicking off with five deals on excellent sneakers. Of the five, I'd start by checking out the Nike Vomero Plus which is down to just $102 in the Nike sale if you stack discounts by using the EARLYBF code at checkout. That's a great price for my all-time favorite max-cushioned shoe, which is as bouncy as sneakers come.