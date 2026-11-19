Live
The best Black Friday running shoe deals LIVE — save on sneakers including the Asics Gel-Kayano 32, Nike Vomero Plus, Adidas Adizero Evo SL and more
Live-tracked deals on our favorite running shoes
Staff picked deals:
1. Editor's Choice Picks
2. Running Shoe Deals
3. Latest Updates
There's no better time to buy running shoes than during the Black Friday sales, when widespread discounts mean it's smart to stock up on the sneakers you need for the many miles of running ahead of you.
As a running shoe reviewer, I've been telling my friends and family to wait for Black Friday to grab new sneakers, and tracking the prices of my favorites in the sales.
I'll only be highlighting deals on shoes I rate highly and have tested myself. Let's see those sales!
Editor's Choice
- Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $86 @ Saucony
- Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $102 @ Nike
- Adidas Adizero Evo SL: was $150 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
Running Shoe Deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
$50 off one of the most comfortable sneakers I've tested
The Glycerin Max 2 is the most comfortable shoe in the Brooks line-up, which is really saying something given that Brooks is a brand that excels in making comfortable cushioned shoes.
It's an expensive shoe at $200, but the $50 saving on the Glycerin Max 2 available at Amazon right now makes it a far more palatable purchase.
While that's still a significant outlay, this is one of the most durable shoes out there so the money for miles ratio will be in your favor by the time you've worn it out.
Feeling speedy? Save on carbon plate super-shoes
The best carbon plate running shoes are ludicrously expensive at full price, which means during deal season they're subject to some of the biggest discounts of any sneakers.
Of the many deals out there, the 55% saving on the Saucony Endorphin Elite 2 at Amazon is particularly exciting in my opinion. The Endorphin Elite is not my personal favorite racer, but it's exceptionally soft, bouncy and fun, and works well for a wide variety of runners.
Other carbon shoe deals I'd consider include the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5, which is $149 down from $275 at Amazon. The Brooks is a little more stable and lighter than the Endorphin Elite 2, if less springy.
Get an extra 25% off in the Saucony sale
The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 has been discounted in the Amazon sale for a few weeks now, but the best price available on the shoe is now on the Saucony website, thanks to the fact you can use the code CHEER to get an extra 25% off pretty much everything.
Since the Endorphin Speed 5 is already down to $115 in the Saucony sale, using the code brings it down to just $86 at checkout, which is an outrageously good deal on a plated super-trainer like this.
I've reviewed every model of the Speed to date and just wrapped up testing the new Endorphin Speed 6, which is a mild improvement on the Sped 5 but will cost you almost $100 when you take this deal into account. I'd definitely get the older shoe myself, when that kind of saving is on offer.
Save big on top running shoes
Hello and welcome to our running shoe deals live blog! Throughout the day I'm going to be picking out the best deals on the best running shoes I've tested and reviewed and highlighting them here, kicking off with five deals on excellent sneakers.
Of the five, I'd start by checking out the Nike Vomero Plus which is down to just $102 in the Nike sale if you stack discounts by using the EARLYBF code at checkout. That's a great price for my all-time favorite max-cushioned shoe, which is as bouncy as sneakers come.
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