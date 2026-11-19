Oura Rings rarely go on sale — here are the best Black Friday deals I’ve found so far
Looking for an Oura Ring this Black Friday?
Oura Rings rarely go on sale, especially the new Oura Ring 5, so if you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in a new smart ring, you’ve landed in the right place. I’ve been wearing an Oura Ring for the past few years, and the Oura Ring 5 for the past six months. It’s the fitness tracker I trust to help me understand my sleep, stress, and cycle, and it’s highly likely to go on sale this Black Friday.
If you’re ready to commit to an Oura Ring and the ongoing subscription, keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be bringing you the best Oura Ring sales as they drop. Right now, the Oura Ring 5 is on sale for the first time, discounted to $299 in this Black Friday sale. It's unlikely to get much cheaper, so grab it while you can!
Best Oura Ring Black Friday deals:
- Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Oura Ring 5 sizing kit: buy now $10
- Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249
- Oura Ring 4 Gold: was $399 now $279
- Oura Ring 4 Stealth: was $339 now $249
- Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $279
- Oura Ring 5 Silver: was $399 now $299
- Oura Ring 5 Gold: was $499 now $399
- Oura Ring 5 Rose Gold: was $499 now $399
Before you add one to your cart, you’ll need to know what size to buy. Grabbing a $10 sizing kit on Prime today means you can add the right size to your cart when the deals do drop. Remember, Oura recommends wearing the sizing kit ring for 24 hours before deciding.
Read moreRead less▼
Oura Ring 4 deals
The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the most popular colorways of the Oura Ring, the gold, is also on sale ahead of Black Friday. It is currently $279 and is on sale in most sizes.
Read moreRead less▼
Another Oura Ring 4 deal, but the black stealth colorway is also on offer right now ahead of Black Friday. $249 is a fantastic price for a fantastic smart ring.
Read moreRead less▼
The last deal of the day is on the ceramic colorway of the ring: the most affordable ceramic Oura Ring 4 deals are on the midnight and cloud colorways.
Read moreRead less▼
Oura Ring 5 deals
The Oura Ring 5 just hit a new low of $299 in the silver and stealth colorways. This is the lowest price we've seen the new smart ring at, and it's a fantastic deal. If you're torn, I'd say it's worth spending a little more and going for the Oura Ring 5 over the Oura Ring 4.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the smart ring I'm currently wearing, and I get non-stop compliments on it, as it really does look like jewelry. This is the lowest price I've seen the Oura Ring 5 in gold go, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper as Black Friday gets closer.
Read moreRead less▼
The Oura Ring 5 in the new rose gold color is also on sale for $399 right now.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.