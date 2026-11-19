Oura Rings rarely go on sale, especially the new Oura Ring 5, so if you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in a new smart ring, you’ve landed in the right place. I’ve been wearing an Oura Ring for the past few years, and the Oura Ring 5 for the past six months. It’s the fitness tracker I trust to help me understand my sleep, stress, and cycle, and it’s highly likely to go on sale this Black Friday.

If you’re ready to commit to an Oura Ring and the ongoing subscription, keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be bringing you the best Oura Ring sales as they drop. Right now, the Oura Ring 5 is on sale for the first time, discounted to $299 in this Black Friday sale. It's unlikely to get much cheaper, so grab it while you can!

Best Oura Ring Black Friday deals:

Oura Ring 5 sizing kit : $10 at Amazon Before you add one to your cart, you’ll need to know what size to buy. Grabbing a $10 sizing kit on Prime today means you can add the right size to your cart when the deals do drop. Remember, Oura recommends wearing the sizing kit ring for 24 hours before deciding. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 deals

Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Gold: was $399 now $279 at Amazon One of the most popular colorways of the Oura Ring, the gold, is also on sale ahead of Black Friday. It is currently $279 and is on sale in most sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Stealth: was $339 now $249 at Amazon Another Oura Ring 4 deal, but the black stealth colorway is also on offer right now ahead of Black Friday. $249 is a fantastic price for a fantastic smart ring. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The last deal of the day is on the ceramic colorway of the ring: the most affordable ceramic Oura Ring 4 deals are on the midnight and cloud colorways. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5 deals

Oura Ring 5 Silver: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Oura Ring 5 just hit a new low of $299 in the silver and stealth colorways. This is the lowest price we've seen the new smart ring at, and it's a fantastic deal. If you're torn, I'd say it's worth spending a little more and going for the Oura Ring 5 over the Oura Ring 4. Read more Read less ▼