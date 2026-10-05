My favorite streaming stick just hit $15 for Prime Day — plus 4 more Amazon device deals worth grabbing

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but the early price drops have already started rolling in. Amazon always cuts prices on its own gear first, and honestly, some of these early device discounts are just as good as what we'll see during the main event.

I’ve spent the morning sifting through the early deals to weed out the filler and pull together 5 genuinely useful device upgrades that all come in at under $50.

Top Amazon Device Deals

Save 50% ($12) Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon If you have basic lamps, fans, or holiday lights you want to automate, this is the simplest way to do it. It pairs with Alexa during setup automatically, no hub or third-party app required, and lets you set daily schedules or toggle power from your phone. Read more Read less ▼

Save $42 Amazon Blink Mini 2K: was $69 now $27 at Amazon Blink updated its compact indoor plug-in camera with 2K image resolution, color low-light capture, and person detection. Its small footprint makes it easy to set on a shelf, and if you already own a Blink Video Doorbell, it doubles as an internal chime. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Amazon Echo Dot : was $79 now $39 at Amazon The classic orb-shaped Echo Dot remains the easiest way to add Alexa to a bedroom, office, or kitchen. Audio performance on this generation delivers surprisingly full sound and crisp vocals for its size, and it includes built-in temperature sensing to trigger smart home routines automatically. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ring Outdoor Camera : was $79 now $39 at Amazon This battery-powered outdoor camera handles weather exposure without requiring hardwired installation. It captures clear 1080p HD video, includes two-way talk to speak with visitors, and uses color night vision to keep outdoor footage usable after dark. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K HD: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you have a bedroom or secondary TV running outdated built-in software, this slim Fire TV Stick fixes app lag immediately. It plugs into any standard HDMI port, draws power straight from your TV's USB port, and includes the standard Alexa Voice Remote for navigation. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon has dropped prices across its entire streaming lineup, including the 4K and 4K Max. If you're shopping around and unsure which model fits your setup best, check out my Amazon Fire TV devices explained guide for a full breakdown.

(Image credit: Future)

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