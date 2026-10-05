My favorite streaming stick just hit $15 for Prime Day — plus 4 more Amazon device deals worth grabbing
Big Deal Days officially kicks off tomorrow, but Amazon has already dropped some of its best home tech down to under $50
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but the early price drops have already started rolling in. Amazon always cuts prices on its own gear first, and honestly, some of these early device discounts are just as good as what we'll see during the main event.
I’ve spent the morning sifting through the early deals to weed out the filler and pull together 5 genuinely useful device upgrades that all come in at under $50.
Quick Links
- Shop all device deals at Amazon
- Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15
- Blink Mini 2K: was $69 now $27
- Echo Dot: was $79, now $39
- Ring Outdoor Camera: was $79 now $39
Top Amazon Device Deals
If you have basic lamps, fans, or holiday lights you want to automate, this is the simplest way to do it. It pairs with Alexa during setup automatically, no hub or third-party app required, and lets you set daily schedules or toggle power from your phone.
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Blink updated its compact indoor plug-in camera with 2K image resolution, color low-light capture, and person detection. Its small footprint makes it easy to set on a shelf, and if you already own a Blink Video Doorbell, it doubles as an internal chime.
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The classic orb-shaped Echo Dot remains the easiest way to add Alexa to a bedroom, office, or kitchen. Audio performance on this generation delivers surprisingly full sound and crisp vocals for its size, and it includes built-in temperature sensing to trigger smart home routines automatically.
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This battery-powered outdoor camera handles weather exposure without requiring hardwired installation. It captures clear 1080p HD video, includes two-way talk to speak with visitors, and uses color night vision to keep outdoor footage usable after dark.
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If you have a bedroom or secondary TV running outdated built-in software, this slim Fire TV Stick fixes app lag immediately. It plugs into any standard HDMI port, draws power straight from your TV's USB port, and includes the standard Alexa Voice Remote for navigation.
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Amazon has dropped prices across its entire streaming lineup, including the 4K and 4K Max. If you're shopping around and unsure which model fits your setup best, check out my Amazon Fire TV devices explained guide for a full breakdown.
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More from Tom's Guide
- Prime Big Deal Days kicks off in 24 hours: here’s how to sign up for free to unlock exclusive deals
- Millions of Amazon Prime members could get up to $200 in automatic refunds starting Oct 1 — are you eligible?
- Amazon has a hidden button that connects you with a real customer service agent — here's where to find it
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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