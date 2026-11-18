I've been pretty loud and proud about the fact that I don't rate even the best massage guns for true recovery. However, I do place stock in hot and cold therapy, like saunas and cold plunges, and compression, which can aid muscle recovery, boost energy and improve circulation in combination.

You don't need to be a pro athlete to benefit, either, and now that early Black Friday sales have begun, recovery tools like sauna blankets, ice baths and compression boots are slashed in price. Here are three deals I love based on my personal testing and experience with these products. Shop them below while discounts and stock last.

Best heat Save 35% ($147) Lifepro Sauna blanket: was $419 now $272 at Amazon If you can't access a sauna, why not try an infrared sauna blanket? The Lifepro RejuvaWrap Infrared Sauna Blanket is low-EMF and features 9 temperature levels, plus arm holes for accessibility. It heats in seconds and emits 5–14 µm far infrared waves up to 1.5 inches into muscle and fat without hot air. You can set a timer, too. Each purchase includes a controller, cables, five thermal wraps, a 100% cotton face towel, and a carry bag. Any excuse to not turn the heating on, and I'm in!

Best sleep Save 7% ($200) Eight Sleep Pod: was $2,899 now $2,699 at Eight Sleep I'm under no illusion that $2,699 is "cheap" for a recovery mattress cover, especially in the current economic climate, but $200 off is worth mentioning if you have the cash to part with and want a premium recovery experience while you snooze. I use the Eight Sleep Pod 4, but the newer 6 is currently on sale. It cools and heats each side of the bed and uses gentle vibration as an alarm. You get modes like Nap and Rapid Cooling, plus you can access sleep reports and set timers in the app. You can save $400 by signing up during the Pre-Black Friday sales, plus access further discounts for the blanket, which is $100 off at $899 and $200 off the base.

(Image credit: Fittest PR/ Hyperice / Nike)

If you're on the fence about investing in recovery technology, starting with discounted items that we have tried ourselves is a great way to get started. Shop now while stocks last, and keep an eye on more deals as we near Black Friday. You can also visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now.

(Image credit: Future)

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