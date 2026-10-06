17 best fall jacket deals to shop this Prime Day starting at $32 — The North Face, Columbia, Carhartt and more

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Amazon's October Prime Day is here and we're seeing some impressive deals on some of the most popular outerwear brands — Columbia, The North Face and Carhartt to name a few. Whether you’re looking for a cozy fleece for crisp autumn days or a reliable jacket to keep you protected from cooler temperatures and inclement weather, you’ve come to the right place.

From affordable options under $50 to premium picks that are worth the splurge, there’s something for every budget. If you're ready to grab some new layers for fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite jacket deals to shop this October Prime Day.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select (particularly on Amazon). Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Men's Jacket Deals

Save 40% Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $42 at Amazon Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Columbia Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 (Men's): was $65 now $30 at Amazon The perfect grab and go zip up, this jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Available in several different colors, it will definitely be an outdoor staple this fall. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $55 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79 at Amazon If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Jacket Deals

Save 51% Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (Women's): was $65 now $32 at Amazon Depending on your color and size selection, this soft and cozy full-zip fleece can be yours for as low as $45. The Barton Springs jacket features a 100% polyester fleece construction, two zippered hand-warmer pockets and an adjustable hem. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $37 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Columbia Switchback Jacket II (Women's): was $100 now $56 at Amazon Right now you can get this Columbia rain jacket with up to 44% off, which is a steal. It protects against light precipitation, so it's a great companion for fall. It also dries fast when it does get wet. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon $91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora. Read more Read less ▼