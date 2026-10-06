I found 11 Prime Day apparel and shoe deals that are 50% off or more — shop Asics, Carhartt, Skechers and more

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Prime Day is officially here — and with so many deals out there, it can be hard to cut through noise and find the ones that are actually worth it. That's why I've decided to round up some of the best Amazon apparel and shoe deals that I personally recommend.

Even better? Every item on this list is 50% off or higher. They also come courtesy of top brands like Skechers, Asics, Columbia, Carhartt and more. If you're ready to shop top apparel and shoe deals for fall this Prime Day, keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon deals that are at least half off.

Note: Amazon prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

My Top Budget Picks

Save 63% Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie: was $27 now $10 at Amazon I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $20 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $29 at Amazon Whether you're working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $33 at Amazon Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $37 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Levi’s 501 Jeans (Men’s): was $84 now $40 at Amazon Sales events are a great time to stock up on your favorite apparel, especially when you know exactly what Levi's jeans it is you want. Once I find a pair of jeans I like, I stick with them, especially when they're on sale. These 100% cotton, straight leg pants are discounted in a bunch of colors and sizes, though it'll vary depending on what you're after. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $42 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $55 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼