I found 11 Prime Day apparel and shoe deals that are 50% off or more — shop Asics, Carhartt, Skechers and more
These are the deepest discounts you can snag this October Prime Day
A Prime membership gives you access to Prime Big Deal Days as well as free Prime shipping, Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage, and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off the regular price.
Prime Day is officially here — and with so many deals out there, it can be hard to cut through noise and find the ones that are actually worth it. That's why I've decided to round up some of the best Amazon apparel and shoe deals that I personally recommend.
Even better? Every item on this list is 50% off or higher. They also come courtesy of top brands like Skechers, Asics, Columbia, Carhartt and more. If you're ready to shop top apparel and shoe deals for fall this Prime Day, keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon deals that are at least half off.
Note: Amazon prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon Prime Day deals
- Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie: was $27 now $10
- Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $52 now $19
- Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $20
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $33
- New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $37
- Project Cloud Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $42
- Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69
My Top Budget Picks
I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights.
Read moreRead less▼
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
Read moreRead less▼
Whether you're working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
Read moreRead less▼
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
Read moreRead less▼
Sales events are a great time to stock up on your favorite apparel, especially when you know exactly what Levi's jeans it is you want. Once I find a pair of jeans I like, I stick with them, especially when they're on sale. These 100% cotton, straight leg pants are discounted in a bunch of colors and sizes, though it'll vary depending on what you're after.
Read moreRead less▼
Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
Read moreRead less▼
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
Read moreRead less▼
This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
Read moreRead less▼
The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 57% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
Read moreRead less▼
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.