I loved the Skechers Aero Razor when I tested it for my 4-star review, and it’s reduced by 35% for Prime Day

The Skechers Aero Razor was a very pleasant surprise when I tested it earlier this year, and I ended up giving the lightweight running shoe a four-star review thanks to its lively, fast ride.

Along with its high performance, I also praised the Aero Razor for offering good value at its full price of $140. Right now you don’t even have to spend that to get the shoe, which has dropped to just $91 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

That 35% off deal is only for the women’s shoe, but while the men’s Aero Razor is not so heavily discounted, you can get it for $105 in the sale, which is still an excellent deal.

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Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $91 at Amazon The best color of the Skechers Aero Razor is the one with the biggest discount on it during the Prime Day sale, which is lucky. A wide range of sizes are still available at this price, which is a steal given the quality of the shoe, which I loved as a lightweight, versatile daily trainer in my testing.

Central to the Skechers Aero Razor’s success is the Hyperburst Pro foam in its midsole. This is a supercritical aliphatic TPU material, which is the foam used by a lot of my favorite shoes right now.

It’s very light, delivers a responsive ride and is also comfortable for easy runs. The rockered profile of the Aero Razor also adds to its enjoyable ride feel, smoothly rolling you onto your toes with each stride, while the H-Wing plate in the midsole adds some stiffness without being too rigid.

I found the Aero Razor at its best for faster training runs, like tempo and interval sessions, but it was also comfortable enough for an easy long run.

If you like as much cushioning as possible in your sneaker, then it’s not the best pick for daily training, but it could work in a running shoe rotation alongside something more cushioned. If you prefer more direct, lightweight shoes, however, the Aero Razor is a great all-rounder option.

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