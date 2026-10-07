If you enjoy lifting weights — these are the only 3 gym shoes I'd wear, and they're up to 30% off in Prime Day sales

Grab your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial! (Image credit: Amazon) As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership. Sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon's October Prime Day is here. I love weightlifting, so I understand that what you put on your feet can mean the difference between a great workout and a disaster.

With that in mind, you can shop deals on big brands like Nike during Prime Day sales, allowing you to grab bargains on your next pair of gym shoes.

Trust me, if you enjoy lifting weights, CrossFit, or similar, these picks are going to change the game for you and your feet.

Gym shoe deals

Save 21% ($33) Nike Metcon 10: was $155 now $122 at Amazon The Metcon range is a top choice amongst CrossFitters, and for good reason. If you enjoy weightlifting, Metcon 10s have you covered. I personally love the stability of this shoe, which is perfect for barbell work and wall balls. They're way more flexible than the 9, so I would definitely skip the iteration before and opt for this one for versatility.

Save 30% ($42) Reebok Nano X5: was $140 now $98 at Amazon I can't get enough of these weightlifting sneakers. Reebok came back stronger with the X5, perfectly balancing stability with pliability and comfort, and allowing more of everything: jumping, running, climbing and lifting. And there are lots of colorways to choose from.

Save 22% ($26) Puma Fuse 4.0: was $120 now $94 at Amazon A modest saving, but you take what you can get when it comes to this brand! This shoe is super roomy and lightweight, and bends to your foot far more than, say, the R.A.D range, which is thicker, sturdy and more plush. I feel like I'm free when I wear these, and they offer so much stability for lifts that I feel like I could be barefoot.

When you're choosing a gym shoe, it depends on the types of workouts you do and what design you'll want, but generally, you're looking for an all-rounder if you enjoy a bit of everything.

Stability will be your best friend for weightlifting, with a wide base and low drop; if you're really into lifting, you might want a slightly higher drop like a wedge to improve mechanics and form.

For HIIT workouts, a versatile shoe will help give you flexibility in the foot and allow you to run, jump and work lifts like snatches. Then there are small added extras like a rope guard, found on shoes like the Metcon range, but aren't completely necessary.

A dual-density midsole means a firm foam in the heel, but a responsive foam in the forefoot means you can stay comfortable when jumping or running. Pair that with a lightweight Flexweave, and you're good to go.