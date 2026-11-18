I love a hack, especially when it comes to training legs. If you don't want to lift heavy weights but you do want to improve lower-body strength and mobility, let me introduce you to one exercise that will change the game for you.

Check out the exercise below, how to do it, and the benefits for your body.

How to do Cossack squats

(Image credit: Future)

The Cossack Squat is an underrated bodyweight exercise. Unlike standard squats or lunges, you load one leg at a time with a deep lateral (side-to-side) plane of motion, which builds single-leg strength, adductor flexibility and resilience and joint mobility.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do them:

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width, toes pointed slightly outward

Push your hips back and shift your weight into your right leg, bending the right knee and dropping your hips as low as possible. Try to keep your right heel flat and the knee tracking over the toes

Keep your left leg extended and pivot onto your left heel, toes up

Keep your chest tall and back straight

Push through your right leg to return to the center, then move to your left side.

My verdict

This move hits a lot of muscles, including your core for trunk stabilization, and your hip flexors, quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves and lower back.

The much deeper sitting position and lateral direction hit the outer glutes and inner thighs much harder than regular squats or lunges, which unlocks mobility. Plus, a deep stretch in your groin and adductor muscles and better mobility in your hips, knees and ankles will make other exercises, like overhead squats, feel more achievable.

What I love most is that unilateral loading creates plenty of tension in the working muscles to achieve overload without weights. At the same time, you build frontal-plane strength by moving side-to-side, which is important for targeting muscles like the adductors and outer hips. Strengthening as many muscles as you can means your body will be more resilient during rotation or big, heavy lifts.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, you can also tick the box for loaded mobility, which means actively increasing range of motion in your joints while loading the joints and muscles naturally.

How to scale Cossack squats

Hold on to something for support if you find depth or balance difficult. You can also elevate your heel on a wedge or similar. Limited ankle mobility and short Achilles tendons will make it tricky to keep the heel pressed down, so don't be too disheartened if you struggle here.

You can add weight to this move to place your hands behind your head or raise them into the air to make Cossack squats more challenging and test thoracic mobility and balance.

Pause for three seconds at the bottom without letting your hamstring rest on your calf, or transition smoothly from side to side.

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

If you enjoy working with weights, what are your favorite dumbbells to work with? Vote on our poll below!

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.