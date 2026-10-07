Prime Day steal: Score Carhartt fall jackets starting at just $31 with these 7 deals

As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Amazon's October Prime Day has entered the chat, and Carhartt just slashed prices on their jackets this fall.
I'm sharing my favorite jackets from Carhartt during Prime Day sales, which include the Carhartt Force Cross-Flex men's shirt jacket for just $31 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see my seven favorite jacket deals to shop on October Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's Prime Day sale
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $84 now $33
- Carhartt Force Cross-Flex Men's Shirt Jacket (Men's): was $47 now $31
- Carhartt Iconic J01 Duck Detroit Jacket (Men's): was $129 now $89
- Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74
- Carhartt Scrubs C82110 Women's Force Cross-Flex Modern Fit: was $27 now $15
- Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49
- Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64
Jacket Deals
Perfect for a casual stroll, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion, too.
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This men's scrub shirt-jacket combines the style of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket. It's perfect for summery fall days without you overheating, and it offers oversized front pockets and a dedicated cell phone pocket for convenience.
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The Duck Detroit jacket has a cozy blanket lining in the body and a quilted nylon lining in the sleeves, plus a corduroy-trimmed collar with under-collar snaps for an optional hood. Perfect for mild temperatures and social occasions. I have a very similar one, and I actually stick with the men's models as they're pretty interchangeable.
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The Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is now on sale for $74. It's perfect for taking on wind and rain while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology, and it's also unisex.
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I love this lightweight jacket. It has a full zip front with princess seaming at the front and back for a tailored fit. Plus, ladies, we finally don't have to worry about pockets, because this jacket has 7 in total, including a zippered chest pocket. There's even a vented, mesh-lined back panel for ventilation.
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The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water- and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style Velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side.
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Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
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Shop more Amazon deals
- shop all last-minute October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Fall jackets/hoodies: from $18
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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