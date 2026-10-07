Prime Day steal: Score Carhartt fall jackets starting at just $31 with these 7 deals

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Amazon's October Prime Day has entered the chat, and Carhartt just slashed prices on their jackets this fall.

I'm sharing my favorite jackets from Carhartt during Prime Day sales, which include the Carhartt Force Cross-Flex men's shirt jacket for just $31 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see my seven favorite jacket deals to shop on October Prime Day.

Jacket Deals

Save 34% Carhartt Force Cross-Flex Men's Shirt Jacket: was $47 now $31 at Amazon This men's scrub shirt-jacket combines the style of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket. It's perfect for summery fall days without you overheating, and it offers oversized front pockets and a dedicated cell phone pocket for convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Carhartt Iconic J01 Duck Detroit Jacket : was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Duck Detroit jacket has a cozy blanket lining in the body and a quilted nylon lining in the sleeves, plus a corduroy-trimmed collar with under-collar snaps for an optional hood. Perfect for mild temperatures and social occasions. I have a very similar one, and I actually stick with the men's models as they're pretty interchangeable. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket: was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is now on sale for $74. It's perfect for taking on wind and rain while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology, and it's also unisex. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Carhartt Scrubs C82110 Women's Force Cross-Flex Modern Fit : was $27 now $15 at Amazon I love this lightweight jacket. It has a full zip front with princess seaming at the front and back for a tailored fit. Plus, ladies, we finally don't have to worry about pockets, because this jacket has 7 in total, including a zippered chest pocket. There's even a vented, mesh-lined back panel for ventilation. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

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