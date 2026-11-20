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Apple Black Friday sale LIVE: these are the best deals I’ve found on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
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Staff picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. Latest updates
It's that time of year again: we're exactly one week away from Black Friday, and the deals are really heating up now. It's one of the most exciting times of the year for shoppers, and truly the best if you want to save big.
For the last week, I've been tracking deals on all kinds of gadgets, including our favorite Apple tech, and you'll be pleased to know that many of the company's products are discounted already. But I don't believe every deal is worth it — some of them are simply undoing previous price hikes rather than offering genuine savings.
That's why the Tom's Guide team is here to help you find the Apple deals that are actually worth your time — like this iPhone 18 Pro deal that gets you a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 (no, I'm not kidding).
There are more deals to be taken advantage of, of course, whether you're looking for a new MacBook or a pair of earbuds. I'll be updating this blog throughout the day, so stay tuned for the biggest savings on Apple MacBooks, Watches, AirPods, iPads, and more!
Quick links
- iPhone 18 Pro: $33.33/month w/free Apple Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 on Simplicity Plan
- MacBook Air M5 13-inch: was $1,349 now $1,199 @ B&H
- MacBook Pro M5 14-inch: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ B&H
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 @Amazon
- iPad Air M4 13-inch: was $1,029 now $989 @ B&H
- Apple AirTag 2 (pack of four): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
No other AirPods deal is better than this one...
If you aren't tempted by the aforementioned AirPods Max 2 deal, I've got another: the AirPods Pro 3 are down to $179 from their retail price of $249 at Amazon.
We called them "the best AirPods yet" in our 4.5-star review, praising them for their improved ANC, excellent transparency mode, great mic performance, and full-bodied sound quality. They're extremely comfortable for all-day wear and Apple has spared no expense stuffing these with smart features like Live Translation.
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Whoa! Get a FREE Apple Watch SE 3 AND AirPods 5 with the iPhone 18 Pro
No, your eyes are not deceiving you: Verizon is giving away a free Apple Watch S3 and AirPods 5 if you order the iPhone 18 Pro. The cost of the phone comes out to $33.33 / month for 36 months, but the bigger savings, in my opinion, is that this promo keeps your monthly service cost very low thanks to its new Simplicity Plan, which comes out to $30 / month.
Just know that you’ll need to commit to a smartwatch data plan with the Apple Watch SE 3... but that's a small price to pay.
The discounted Apple Pencil Pro is a must-have for creatives
The Apple Pencil Pro is a must-have for creatives. Compatible with specific iPad Pro, Air and Mini models, the Pencil Pro features advanced tools to give you lots of creative control. You can bring up a contextual menu when you squeeze the barrel, open various tools, change line weights, tweak colors, and more.
In addition to that, the Pencil Pro can detect rotation and change the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools based on the direction of the stylus, creating a more authentic experience for artists creating on iPad. Right now, the Pencil Pro is $30 off at Amazon.
- Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Save $130 on our favorite headphones of 2026!
For those whose ecosystem consists entirely of Apple products, there are no better headphones for you than the AirPods Max 2. They were on sale yesterday, and they’re even cheaper today. Not only did we award them 4.5-stars, but they also won the Tom’s Guide Award 2026 for Best Headphones.
These are stuffed full of AirPods Pro-esque features like Head Gestures, Live Translation, Camera Remote, and improved Siri integration. The AirPods Max 2 also sound rich, complex, and fun. Right now, you can grab them for just $419 at Amazon!
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 @ Amazon
Holiday savings on the fantastic iPad Air M4
Don’t want a MacBook? Get the iPad Air M4 instead! While the changes Apple made to the Air M4 are minor, that’s all it really needs to be considered one of the best tablets around. We love the Air M4 for its lovely and colorful design, excellent 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and the fact that it has the same retail price as the Air M3.
The M4 chip delivers optimal performance for everyday tasks, and is built for Apple Intelligence. All-day battery life, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage make it an absolute steal. Right now, you can get it for $949 at B&H.
- iPad Air M4 13-inch: was $1,029 now $949 @ B&H
A pack of four AirTags for… $79?!
Never want to lose track of your keys or your backpack? You can grab a pack of four Apple AirTags (2nd Generation) for just $79 at Amazon — or just one for $23. The 2nd Generation AirTag looks exactly like its predecessor but it gains better Precision Finding performance thanks to a new Ultra Wideband chip that delivers a massive range boost that makes it the most findable tracker we've tested.
The new AirTag has a louder speaker, too, as well as Apple Watch support. What's great is that it shares its retail price with the 1st Generation model. This Black Friday deal is too sweet, and shouldn't be overlooked.
- Apple AirTag 2 (pack of four): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- Apple AirTag 2 (single): was $29 now $23 @ Amazon
Starting off strong with this MacBook Air M5 deal…
"Almost perfect" is what we called the MacBook Air M5 in our review where we awarded it 4.5-stars. Its under-the-hood upgrades make it a compelling option for folks who own older models. Thanks to the M5 chip, the Air M5 offers excellent performance for web surfing, video editing, and even some AAA gaming.
Other upgrades include 512GB of base storage, which doubles the previous model’s 256GB. Thanks to the newly added Apple N1 wireless chip, you also get faster Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, which makes a noticeable difference when you’re downloading large files. Right now, you can save $150 on the MacBook Air M5 at B&H!
- MacBook Air M5 14-inch: was $1,349 now $1,199 @ B&H
Welcome to the Tom’s Guide Apple Black Friday live blog!
Hello and welcome, one and all! I'm Nikita, a senior reviews writer, and I'll be here all day bringing you the Apple deals that are actually worth your time right now. Whether you're after a new MacBook or an accessory, there's a deal out there for everyone.
Check out all the Apple Black Friday deals that are live at Amazon right now, and stay tuned as I handpick my favorites!
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