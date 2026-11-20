Black Friday Apple deals LIVE (Image credit: Apple / Tom's Guide) Staff picked deals:

1. Quick links

2. Latest updates

It's that time of year again: we're exactly one week away from Black Friday, and the deals are really heating up now. It's one of the most exciting times of the year for shoppers, and truly the best if you want to save big.

For the last week, I've been tracking deals on all kinds of gadgets, including our favorite Apple tech, and you'll be pleased to know that many of the company's products are discounted already. But I don't believe every deal is worth it — some of them are simply undoing previous price hikes rather than offering genuine savings.

That's why the Tom's Guide team is here to help you find the Apple deals that are actually worth your time — like this iPhone 18 Pro deal that gets you a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 (no, I'm not kidding).

There are more deals to be taken advantage of, of course, whether you're looking for a new MacBook or a pair of earbuds. I'll be updating this blog throughout the day, so stay tuned for the biggest savings on Apple MacBooks, Watches, AirPods, iPads, and more!