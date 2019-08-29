About Tom's Guide

Our Mission

(Image credit: Josh Mathews for Tom’s Guide)

Tom's Guide upgrades your life by helping you decide what tech to buy, showing you how to get the most out of it and solving problems as they arise. Tom's Guide is here to help you...

Accomplish your goals

Our primary ambition is to help you leverage technology to achieve your ultimate goal, whether it’s getting in shape, protecting your kids, being more productive or just having fun.

Find great products without the hassle

We spend more than 4,000 hours a year researching, testing and reviewing new products to provide recommendations we’re willing to stake our reputation on.

Make purchases with confidence

We’ll keep you informed by telling you what owners are saying, helping you get the best deal and warning you if a better product is on the horizon.

Discover things others don’t want you to know

From testing tech support undercover to understanding how buying your own cable modem can free you from recurring fees, our reporting uncovers truths that make life easier.

Save time when problems arise

When our personal tech confuses or annoys us, we solve problems with helpful tutorials and a community of experts in our forums willing to offer their knowledge.

Who We Are

Mark Spoonauer, Editor-in-Chief

Obsessed with tech since the original PalmPilot, Mark Spoonauer is responsible for the editorial direction of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for more than 15 years. He became editor-in-chief of the site in 2013. Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He speaks at key tech industry events and has appeared on CNN, CNBC, NBC, Fox News, Cheddar and more. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.

Contact Mark: Email - Twitter - LinkedIn - Facebook

Mike Andronico, Managing Editor

Mike Andronico is the managing editor of Tom's Guide, where he oversees day-to-day operations and buying guides while also helping lead gaming and audio coverage. When he's not buried in rigs and headsets, you can usually catch him streaming on Twitch, listening to 2000s pop-punk and hanging out with his french bulldog.

Contact Mike: Email - Twitter - LinkedIn

Sherri L. Smith, Assistant Managing Editor

Sherri L. Smith is just a real-life girl living in a virtual world. As an editor at Tom's Guide, you’ll find her exploring augmented, virtual and mixed reality, playing the hottest games, or testing the newest headphones. When Sherri’s not busy reviewing a myriad of gadgets, she's espousing the joys of tech on CNN, Fox News, Cheddar or moderating a panel. In her downtime, you can find her at home cooking with the latest kitchen tech or on the town looking for a few good scotches.

Contact Sherri:

Email - Twitter - Instagram - Linkedin - PSN - Xbox - Steam



Mike Prospero, Senior Editor

Mike Prospero oversees smart home devices (and all things Alexa), wearables, fitness gadgets, cameras, and drones for Tom's Guide. An avid runner, skier and foodie, he's always looking for the latest gadget that intersects with his hobbies. After receiving his Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University in 2003, Mike worked at Fast Company. Prior to that, he worked at The Times of Trenton and George magazine.

Contact Mike: Email - Twitter

Paul Wagenseil, Senior Editor

Paul Wagenseil handles security and privacy coverage for Tom’s Guide and Laptop Magazine. He has presented talks and moderated panels at technology conferences, and sometimes shows up on TV explaining information-security issues to viewers. He has also worked as a bartender, a ditch digger, a fry cook and a dishwasher. He graduated from a fancy college with a degree completely unrelated to his present job.

Contact Paul: Email - Twitter

Philip Michaels, Senior Editor

Philip Michaels oversees coverage of smartphones, apps, wireless carriers and all things mobile for Tom’s Guide. He’s been covering Apple since 1999, first at Macworld and now for Tom’s Guide. When not looking over the fine print in assorted cell phone plans, he’s likely ranting and raving about the Oakland Atheltics or old movies.

Contact Phil: Email - Twitter - LinkedIn

Marshall Honorof, Editor



Marshall Honorof is an editor for Tom's Guide, covering all sorts of gaming hardware, including gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and more. He also focuses on security and streaming video. After earning a B.A. in Writing Seminars from Johns Hopkins University, Marshall started his journalism career at The Escapist. In his off time, you can find Marshall practicing taekwondo or doing deep dives on classic sci-fi.

Contact Marshall: Email - Twitter - LinkedIn

Brian Westover, Editor

Brian Westover is an Editor at Tom's Guide, covering everything from 4K TVs and Wi-Fi routers to the latest all-in-one PCs. He works out of our Utah-based labs, where he tests all of the latest big-screen sets. Prior to joining Tom's Guide, he wrote for TopTenReviews and PCMag, covering a wide range of computer products.

Contact Brian: Email - Twitter

Louis Ramirez, Deals Editor

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. That means price checking against multiple retailers and searching high and low for the best deals to bring readers the best of what’s available online. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

Contact Louis: Email

Henry T. Casey, Senior Writer

Henry is a senior writer at Tom’s Guide covering streaming media, security and Apple. Prior to joining Tom's Guide — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and looking for the headphone adapter that he unplugged from his iPhone.

Contact Henry: Email - Twitter

Caitlin McGarry, Senior Writer

Caitlin McGarry is a senior writer at Tom’s Guide, where she covers smartphones and health/fitness tech. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, she wrote about everything Apple for Macworld and covered tech start-ups and casinos for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can usually find her running around Brooklyn, sometimes testing the latest smartwatch, sometimes just for fun.

Contact Caitlin: Email - Twitter - LinkedIn

Phillip Tracy, Senior Writer

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.

Contact Phillip: Twitter - LinkedIn - Xbox

Adam Ismail, Staff Writer

Adam Ismail is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, where he covers smartphones, car tech and gaming. His love for all things mobile began with the original Motorola Droid; since then he’s owned a variety of Android and iOS-powered handsets, refusing to stay loyal to one platform. Before joining Tom’s Guide, he designed and edited sports pages for The Star-Ledger, and his work has appeared in Digital Trends and GTPlanet. When he’s not fiddling with the latest devices, he’s at an indie pop show, driving too fast or playing Sega Dreamcast.

Contact Adam: Email - Twitter - LinkedIn

Rami Tabari, Staff Writer

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way back to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime. He’s also the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline on TomsGuide.com, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.

Kate Kozuch, Staff Writer

Kate Kozuch is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide covering social media, streaming, and everything smart-home related. When she’s not stalking Twitter trends and playing with light bulbs, you can find her at comedy shows or telling people about the latest podcast she’s obsessed with, even though they didn’t ask. She and her robot army will rule the world one day, but until then, reach her at kate.kozuch@futurenet.com.

Contact Kate: Twitter

Matthew Murray, Head of Testing

As head of testing for Tom’s Guide’s parent company, Future Media, Matthew helps coordinate and conduct product testing for all of the company's editorial brands, including Tom's Hardware, AnandTech, Laptop, TechRadar, PC Gamer, and, of course, Tom's Guide. Prior to his stint at Future, Matthew worked at publications as diverse as PCMag.com, ExtremeTech.com, Computer Shopper, Stage Directions magazine, and TheaterMania.com, and before that he worked in IT and helpdesk roles. He has also edited seven books, and for more than 16 years was the chief New York theater critic for TalkinBroadway.com.

Kenneth Butler, Social Media Editor

Kenneth uses social media and video to share the Tom’s Guide team’s collective knowledge with hundreds of thousands of fans and followers. That includes covering PR events on Instagram, shooting close-up video of great backpacks, and arming readers with Tom’s Guide’s limitless advice and know-how. In the past, he’s worked as a fact checker, staff writer and production director. His off-hour hobbies include early morning runs, writing about pop culture, and an unending quest to try every flavor of Oreo.

Contact Kenneth: Email - Twitter

Joe Pishgar, Community Director

Joe is our head of community, managing an international team of administrators, moderators, and content specialists who keep our communities civil, safe and helpful. Joe previously led community efforts in game development for Disney, Sony and Microsoft as a subject matter expert on user-generated content, engagement, and retention. When not managing the community, Joe is gaming, writing, or hiking.

Contact Joe: Email-Twitter

Josh Simenhoff, Assistant Community Manager

Josh helps Joe manage the forums and serve the millions of Tom’s Guide members across the globe. He also assists editorial on topics such as gaming and mobile phones. In his free time, Josh can be found wargaming, boardgaming, or writing.

Contact Josh: Email



Hunter Fenollol, Editorial Intern

Hunter Fenollol is the editorial intern at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he covers the latest industry news and products. With a public relations degree from Long Island University, Hunter worked as a publicity specialist for independent game companies prior to joining the team. When he’s not working, you can find Hunter catching some sun at the beach with friends, babysitting his two little sisters or playing the latest video games.

Contact Hunter: Twitter - LinkedIn

How We Test and Rate Products

At Tom's Guide and sister site Laptop Mag, our mission is to help you decide which technology products serve you best and to help you make the most of them so you can accomplish your goals.

To help make complex tech-buying decisions easier for our readers, we test and review hundreds of different gadgets, software and services each year, ranging from smartphones, laptops and wearables to TVs, audio and antivirus suites. Here's how we rate products.

How We Test

Our editorial team rates products with two questions in mind: Is this a good choice for readers, and if so, who should buy it? We'll tell you whether an alternative is better or worse, and in what ways. We also find out what owners of these products are saying, such as by analyzing user reviews, to further inform your next purchase.

Our reviewers spend quality time using each product to determine how well it works for its target market. We'll go jogging with a fitness tracker, play the latest titles on a gaming keyboard or browse the web with several tabs open on a Chromebook.

We also run a bevy of benchmarks and real-world tests, many of which we've developed in-house. For instance, our smartphone, tablet and laptop battery test surfs the web over 4G or Wi-Fi, just as you would if you were using these devices at home.

What Our Ratings Mean

On Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, all products are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, where higher is better. Products may also receive an Editors’ Choice award, which marks them as best-in-class. The ratings are as follows; anything rated 2 or below is not recommended:

5 = Practically perfect

4 = Totally worth it

3 = Worth considering

2.5 = Meh

2 = Not worth the money

1 = Laughably bad

Best Picks and Use-Case Recommendations



Our Best Picks lists don't just name our top overall picks, but also make specific, tailored recommendations for different scenarios. For example, we pick TVs in different sizes and price ranges, and look at drones both for beginners and fliers who want high-quality aerial photography. Ultimately, we judge products based on what they're trying to accomplish as well as how well they reach their target audience, thus giving shoppers a complete picture of not only whether a product is good or great but whether it's good or great for them.

Independent Editorial

No outside party determines what products we review or the content of our reviews. Tom's Guide and Laptop accept advertising and enable visitors to purchase the items we evaluate through the use of buy buttons. However, these revenue relationships are handled by the Purch ad-sales and e-commerce teams, and neither they nor advertisers are permitted to influence our coverage.

We accept several forms of advertising, including occasional sponsored content (aka "native advertising"). Paid placements are clearly identified so that our readers can easily tell the difference between a paid promotion and our objective advice.

