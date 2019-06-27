Pre-Prime Day Deal: 58% Off Acer Laptops, PC Accessories

Get ready for another Amazon Prime Day preview. Today only, the e-tailer is taking up to 58% off select Acer laptops, monitors, and accessories.

The sale includes the Editor's Choice Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop, which is on sale for $499.99. That's an all-time low for this mainstream machine. Other notable deals include:

If you're in the market for a new laptop, the Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop is a solid purchase. Sister site LaptopMag calls it one of the best values on the market. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Amazon's Acer sale ends June 28 at 2:59am ET. (Although it's likely many of these items will be on sale again during Prime Day).