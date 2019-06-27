Trending

Pre-Prime Day Deal: 58% Off Acer Laptops, PC Accessories

By Amazon 

From laptops to gaming mice, now is your chance to save big on some of our favorite Acer gear.

Get ready for another Amazon Prime Day preview. Today only, the e-tailer is taking up to 58% off select Acer laptops, monitors, and accessories

The sale includes the Editor's Choice Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop, which is on sale for $499.99. That's an all-time low for this mainstream machine. Other notable deals include: 

If you're in the market for a new laptop, the Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop is a solid purchase. Sister site LaptopMag calls it one of the best values on the market. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Amazon's Acer sale ends June 28 at 2:59am ET. (Although it's likely many of these items will be on sale again during Prime Day). 