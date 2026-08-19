Apple may have accidentally teased its own roadmap with 14 unreleased devices revealed — but this long overdue update has me most excited

This week Apple released macOS version 26.7, and apparently hidden in the code are references to multiple unreleased Apple devices that all could launch in the coming months.

In total, the apparent accidental leaks reveal at least 14 products, including AirPods with cameras, the expected foldable iPhone Ultra, new OLED models of the MacBook and iPad mini and a next-generation Apple TV. The leak was discovered by Aaron Perris of MacRumors.

For many of these devices, the best we can note from the code is that they exist or will exist at some point. But it does give us an idea of what Apple could be working on and what's next.

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Here's the full list for now:

Apple Home Hub

HomePod mini 3

Apple Security Camera

Home Accessory

iPhone Air 2

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18

iPhone Ultra

MacBook Pro 14” M6

iMac M6

MacBook Pro OLED touchscreen

iPad mini OLED

AirPod Ultra (with camera)

Beats headphones

With Apple's annual iPhone event around the corner, we're expecting a majority of that list to be announced next month. That includes the iPhone 18 Pro models, the iPhone Ultra, and the AirPods Ultra with cameras that were revealed in a leaked video this week.

The leaked code doesn't appear to have release dates, not that it would. With that in mind, of the devices on the list, the base model iPhone 18 and super-thin iPhone Air 2 likely won't debut until next spring with Apple's rumored split launch.

There are two interesting reveals in the OLED devices and the suite of smart home devices.

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OLED MacBook and iPad mini

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Apple doesn't release MacBooks until later in the fall, typically in mid-October. The most recent leaks have suggested that Apple will add the MacBook to its burgeoning "Ultra" line.

The Apple MacBook Ultra is supposed to debut this year with an OLED touchscreen panel and the M6 chipset. The OLED panel and touchscreen would be among three firsts for Apple laptops, including a new iPhone-esque Dynamic Island. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that it will also get a redesign, though he declined to elaborate on what Apple is changing.

As for the iPad mini, the OLED redesign has been rumored for a couple of years, but recent rumors have settled on an October debut. The big change is the screen, but it should also feature a faster chip. So far, rumors haven't revealed any other changes.

Apple's Smart Home ambitions

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Since Apple revealed Apple Intelligence in 2024, rumors about an AI-boosted suite of smart home devices have been repeatedly leaked, though the delay of Siri 2.0 seemingly kept getting in the way.

It's being built around a new version of the Apple HomePod. Per MacRumors, this code leak potentially revealed two versions of the HomePod: one that mounts on the wall and one with a built-in base that may or may not be a speaker with essentially an iPad on it.

One of the code names, "B525" apparently refers to what may be the HomePod mini 2, as the current version had a B520 codename.

The Apple Security Camera is both a surprise since it hasn't really been revealed previously, but also not that shocking. At WWDC 2026, Apple announced an upgrade to Apple Home Secure Video that adds AI for natural language search, detailed video descriptions and more. Apple is clearly thinking about security cameras.

The other interesting reference is to something labeled Pebble, which may be a smart home OS that we had previously seen codenamed as "Charismatic."

New Apple TV 4K and Siri remote

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

The one I'm most curious about is the long-rumored next-generation Apple TV 4K set-top streaming box Apparently, the code reveals a new, upgraded Siri remote too.

The code doesn't reveal any changes, but it seems to suggest that an Apple TV update is coming after years of rumors. Some rumors have suggested the new streaming box could have a camera for FaceTime calls.

Otherwise, we're mostly expecting internal upgrades with the rumored N2 chip for better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and at the very least the A17 Pro chip, though I expect something higher at this point.

We'll be tracking all of these potential devices in the coming months, with the iPhone lineup the first to hit in September.

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