New iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe updates fix 30 security vulnerabilities: what you need to know
Update your iPhone and Mac right now
Apple just dropped security updates for iOS 26.6.1, iPadOS 26.6.1 and macOS Tahoe 26.6.2 that fixe nearly 30 vulnerabilities according to a support document. The surprising thing about this update is that it's the third security release in as many weeks.
Earlier this month, The Financial Times reported that AI is surfacing bugs faster than Apple's normal update release schedule can handle.
Per Apple, this update includes fixes that were already added to the iOS 27 beta, iPadOS 27 beta and macOS Golden Gate betas that are currently running.
Close to 30 vulnerabilities
A majority of the vulnerabilities are related to WebKit and flaws that affected Safari. Simply accessing "maliciously crafted web content" could cause Safari to crash. These crashes came from memory handling issues, input validation, and processing states.
The other fixes include an audio vulnerability that could allow an app to leak sensitive information, an image flaw that could allow for random code execution, and a trio of kernel vulnerabilities.
For iOS specifically, Apple addressed a telephony bug that could allow a bad actor in a privileged network to bypass IPSec authentication and intercept your network traffic.
Interestingly, of the vulnerabilities outlined, 21 are WebKit-related, and nine are credited to OpenAI's Codex Security.
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Stay safe and update
According to Apple, none of the vulnerabilities in today's listing are known to have been exploited in the wild yet. Still, you'll want to update to the latest version as soon as possible since bad actors could start targeting those flaws.
As such, we recommend you update to the newest versions as soon as possible, especially with all of these vulnerabilities being found so quickly.
For devices that can't run iOS 26 or iPad OS 26, Apple also released iOS 18.7.10 and iPadOS 18.7.10 so older devices can receive the same support and protection.
You can install the updates via the Settings app by tapping General and selecting Software Update.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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