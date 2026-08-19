Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (August 19-25)
The shows to watch when you can’t decide
We’re already nearing the end of August, which means Prime Video, like many other streaming services, is removing titles from its library while adding new ones throughout the week. If you’re excited for the watching potential of the colder months ahead, now is a great time to see what’s new on the top streaming services. Prime Video has plenty of options to choose from on its trending list right now.
But knowing exactly which shows are worth watching can be tricky. That’s why I’ve picked three shows from Prime Video’s top 10 that are worth adding to your watchlist. This includes the new season of “Reacher,” which is already sitting at No. 1, a mystery-drama that has received plenty of praise online, and an action-thriller that takes place deep beneath the ocean’s surface. So, here’s what you should be watching on Prime Video this week.
This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
Best shows in the Prime Video top 10
‘Reacher’
“Reacher” is back with another season, meaning you’ve got four new episodes to stream right now. Based on Lee Child’s novel Gone Tomorrow, season 4 of the popular action-thriller takes Reacher from the streets of Philadelphia into a much larger case involving government secrets. In the first three seasons, Reacher is drawn into cases because of personal connections, but this season breaks with tradition as he gets involved after witnessing a complete stranger in trouble. But don’t worry, it still has plenty of brutal hand-to-hand combat.
Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a dangerous investigation after encountering a distressed woman on a Philadelphia subway. When the encounter ends in tragedy, Reacher begins looking into what happened and soon finds himself caught in a deadly conspiracy. As he digs deeper, he joins forces with people who can help uncover the truth, including Jacob Merrick (Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette), a Philadelphia police officer, and Detective Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel), a cop who starts working with Reacher after realizing he may be onto something.
Watch "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video
‘Sterling Point’
Having been knocked off its No. 1 spot by “Reacher,” the mystery drama “Sterling Point” is still very much worth watching if you haven’t already. Created by Megan Park, this young adult series draws from her own youth, including childhood summers spent in Lake Muskoka, Canada. Park wanted to create a grounded drama that avoids the typical tropes surrounding teenage relationships. However, unlike popular YA streaming hits such as “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Sterling Point” is an original story created specifically for the screen rather than an adaptation of a book.
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Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) lives in New York with her twin brother, Connor (Keen Ruffalo), and their adoptive father. After being rejected from her dream summer program, Annie discovers that she and Connor have inherited a remote island in Canada from their estranged grandfather, whom she was never allowed to meet. She secretly travels to the island, hoping to learn more about him and her family history. When she arrives, she discovers that a girl named Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) is already staying there and appears to have a connection to Annie’s family.
Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video
‘Last Resort’
“Last Resort” is an ambitious military action-thriller and political drama series that’s worth watching if you prefer something a little more intense and claustrophobic. Directed by Martin Campbell, the pilot episode was praised for its blockbuster-level production quality, underwater visual effects and pacing. Although the show was canceled after struggling with network ratings, its creators were given enough notice to craft a definitive series finale, meaning it wraps up with a proper ending rather than leaving viewers with an unresolved cliffhanger.
The crew of the USS Colorado, a U.S. nuclear submarine, receives an order to launch missiles at Pakistan through a communication channel intended for use only if the U.S. has been attacked. Captain Marcus Chaplin (Andre Braugher) refuses to fire without confirmation, and his second-in-command, Sam Kendal (Scott Speedman), backs him. The Colorado is subsequently attacked by another American submarine, leaving the crew stranded and declared enemies of the United States. They take control of a remote island and establish a defensive perimeter while trying to uncover who issued the launch order.
Watch "Last Resort" on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 shows right now
1. "Reacher" (2022)
2. "Sterling Point" (2026)
3. "Ride or Die" (2026)
4. "Lioness" (2023)
5. "Off Campus" (2026)
6. "Ted Lasso" (2020)
7. "Extinct" (2017)
8. "Last Resort" (2012)
9. "Elle" (2026)
10. "Judy Justice" (2021)
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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