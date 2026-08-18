Back to school season is here — especially for those heading back to campus. If you're in the market for some new tech, here's the good news: you don't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on premium Apple devices.

That's right! Amazon is currently discounting a selection of our favorite Apple products, including the latest AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Watches and more. One of my favorite deals is $100 off the iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB). You can also grab the Apple AirPods 4 for just $99 or the 2026 13" MacBook Air (M5) with a $70 discount. Plus, there's tons of must-have accessories starting at $14.

Sure, these aren't the lowest prices we've ever seen on the popular products, but the deals are certainly still worth considering. So if you're ready to upgrade your tech for the new semester (without breaking the bank) take a look at these rare Apple deals.

Accessories

Save 26% Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $14 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watches

Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 is the entry-level model in Apple’s wearable range and a great value at its full price, so to see it reduced to $219 is a pleasant surprise. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch 11 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch just got a $100 discount! The Apple Watch 11 features an always-on screen that's 2x more scratch-resistant than its predecessor. It's powered by Apple's S10 processor and packs an improved 24-hour battery, 5G radio (cellular model only), Sleep Score and hypertension alerts. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are about as barebones as AirPods come, but they're still packed with features. Spatial Audio is on board for example, something you'd have to pay more for on the old model. 5 hours of battery isn't the very best, but they're a great on boarding place for the AirPods line. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $148 at Amazon These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $429 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Apple iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad (11th Gen) can just about do it all thanks to its upgraded A16 chip, larger 128GB base storage and longer battery at over 11 hours (it even beats the iPad Air M3 and iPad mini 7). In our 4-star iPad 11 review, we called it the Apple tablet for most. Read more Read less ▼

New 2026 iPad! Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

New 2026 iPad! Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,239 at Amazon The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Amazon The new MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼