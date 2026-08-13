Carhartt's end of summer sale just dropped on Amazon — here's 15 deals up to 50% off right now
This Carhartt sale is packed with back to school styles
As summer winds down, many of us are getting ready for back-to-school season. If you’re looking for apparel options to help you transition seamlessly into the new season, we have some good news for you.
Amazon is currently slashing up to 50% off Carhartt tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. The versatile styles will help you stay comfortable in any temperature or climate. They're also the perfect picks if you're heading back to school or preparing your fall wardrobe.
To make things simpler, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below — and they start at just $13. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.
Quick Links
- shop the Carhartt sale on Amazon
- Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13
- Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $19
- Carhartt Long-Sleeve Pocket Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $27 now $19
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $37
- Carhartt Waffle Knit Shirt (Women's): was $69 now $38
- Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $66
Men's Apparel Deals
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.
Read moreRead less▼
This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
Read moreRead less▼
If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It's lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.
Read moreRead less▼
This Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating based on over 47,000 reviews. So, I recommend picking one up in all your favorite colors. It's made of soft cotton and has a pocket on the left side with a Carhartt logo.
Read moreRead less▼
A hoodie you can wear in the summer? Sign me up! This one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.
Read moreRead less▼
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
Read moreRead less▼
Women's Apparel Deals
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
Read moreRead less▼
This tee will be your go-to all year round. The v-neck is built with Tencel fibers making it incredibly soft and breathable. It also comes in several colors and at just $19 a pop, I'd recommend grabbing a few.
Read moreRead less▼
Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
Read moreRead less▼
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
Read moreRead less▼
This Carhartt knit shirt is a bit like a cardigan, adding extra warmth without too much extra weight. It comes in a range of neutral shades that are super stylish, too.
Read moreRead less▼
With a 35% discount, this Carhartt overshirt is hard to resist. It's rugged, easy to move in and reviewers on Amazon love it because it's easy to layer.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
Read moreRead less▼
Need a lightweight jacket that can stand up to the elements? This is the perfect pick. It's water-repellant and water repellent and has wind fighter technology that tames the wind. It also features rugged Flex stretch technology so you can comfortably move.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.