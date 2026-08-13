As summer winds down, many of us are getting ready for back-to-school season. If you’re looking for apparel options to help you transition seamlessly into the new season, we have some good news for you.

Amazon is currently slashing up to 50% off Carhartt tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. The versatile styles will help you stay comfortable in any temperature or climate. They're also the perfect picks if you're heading back to school or preparing your fall wardrobe.

To make things simpler, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below — and they start at just $13. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.

Men's Apparel Deals

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15 at Amazon This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rugged Mesh-Back Logo Patch Cap (Men's): was $29 now $23 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $29 now $19 at Amazon If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It's lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $27 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating based on over 47,000 reviews. So, I recommend picking one up in all your favorite colors. It's made of soft cotton and has a pocket on the left side with a Carhartt logo. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Apparel Deals

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13 at Amazon Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $29 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $66 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼