I found the 15 best Apple deals in Best Buy's massive 60th Anniversary sale — AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more

Best Buy has just turned 60 years old. To celebrate, the retailer is holding a massive online sale that runs until Sunday, August 23. There's huge savings to be had across thousands of products and brands.

For this particular article I've narrowed down the search to Apple products. The company makes some of the most powerful, easy-to-use, and desirable technology out there, but they can be expensive, so any opportunity to save some money is welcome!

I've picked out a range of MacBooks, iPhones, Apple Watches, and other great bits of kit here, with prices starting at under $100. Take a look at the selection below – and happy shopping!

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