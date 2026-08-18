You only have 3 days to shop these Walmart deals — 17 savings worth shopping on patio furniture, decor, apparel and electronics
Don't miss your chance to get these Walmart deals
Don't sit around — Walmart has come out with a surprisingly good flash sale. The discounts only last until August 21, so you only have a very limited time to take advantage of these deals.
I've been searching Walmart's Flash Deals section for the best savings and have found everything from home decor to gaming gear and electronics. All my favorite deals are listed below, so keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, also take a look at our Walmart promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
- Shark/Ninja appliances: from $16
- Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4
- Patio and garden event: up to 50% off
- 4K TVs: deals from $68
- Hanes sale: up to 65% off
- Grill sale: deals under $100
- Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $93 now $39
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $129
Editor's Choice
Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4 @ Walmart
Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some summer style to your space.
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Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart
Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your outdoor space. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.
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Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart
From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!
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Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $69 for Ninja appliances.
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4K TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart
Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
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Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
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One of the cheapest Garmin smartwatches you can buy right now, the Forerunner 55 is an entry-level running watch that offers accurate tracking and extras like suggested workouts. It’s now been superseded by the Forerunner 70, which has an AMOLED screen among other upgrades, but this is still an awesome deal.
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Indoor and outdoor decor
This large outdoor rug will give your patio a whole new look. It measures 6' x 9' and features an eye-catching geometric pattern. Plus, it's waterproof and easy to clean.
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When the sun goes down, these sunflower lights will still light up your outdoor space with gorgeous colors. You get 18 lights in this set, with solar panels to keep them glowing for hours.
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With cover from the sun and rain, your outdoor space will be more useable year-round. This pop-up tent is easy to use, provides plenty of cover and is on sale for just $71.
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Decorating a bedroom or dorm? This vanity set is perfect to add both functionality and glamour. You get shelves and a drawer to store your essentials, as well as a stool and a beautiful light up mirror.
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Essentials
Like to switch things up? This 40-pack of Keurig-friendly coffee pods comes with an impressive variety of flavors, from salted caramel cookie to coconut rum.
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Struggling with allergies? Grab yourself an air purifier to remove up to 99.99% of smoke, dust and other allergens from your room. This one is super affordable at just $36, and is suited for rooms up to 300 sq ft.
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Audio
The JBL Flip 7 brings JBL's new AI Sound Boost technology, which analyzes your music in real time to squeeze out maximum performance with minimal distortion. The result is noticeably richer bass and crisper highs than you'd expect from something this portable. Our reviewer called it a speaker that performs "like it was at least twice the price and twice the size", and, at $94, that's even more true now. Battery life stretches to 16 hours it's waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof from up to a meter.
Price check: $94 @ Amazon
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The Nothing Ear (3) are a triumph, and they impress on many fronts. The sci-fi design is a treat for the eyes, and the earbuds are extremely comfortable for all-day wear. Powerful bass and nuanced vocals serve up a sonic treat, while the innovative ‘Super Mic’ case offers superb vocal clarity.
Price check: $129 @ Amazon
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Gaming
Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon
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The GameSir G8 Plus is a fantastic phone controller. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, it’s compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, tablets and the Nintendo Switch lineup, enabling you to play all your favorite games on the go. Its Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers are responsive, and the controller’s ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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