You only have 3 days to shop these Walmart deals — 17 savings worth shopping on patio furniture, decor, apparel and electronics

Don't sit around — Walmart has come out with a surprisingly good flash sale. The discounts only last until August 21, so you only have a very limited time to take advantage of these deals.

I've been searching Walmart's Flash Deals section for the best savings and have found everything from home decor to gaming gear and electronics. All my favorite deals are listed below, so keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, also take a look at our Walmart promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4 @ Walmart

Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some summer style to your space. Read more Read less ▼

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your outdoor space. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more. Read more Read less ▼

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank! Read more Read less ▼

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $69 for Ninja appliances. Read more Read less ▼

4K TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $66 now $39 at Walmart Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor and outdoor decor

Tangka Solar Sunflower Lights: was $31 now $28 at Walmart When the sun goes down, these sunflower lights will still light up your outdoor space with gorgeous colors. You get 18 lights in this set, with solar panels to keep them glowing for hours. Read more Read less ▼

GVDV Canopy Tent, 10x10: was $129 now $71 at Walmart With cover from the sun and rain, your outdoor space will be more useable year-round. This pop-up tent is easy to use, provides plenty of cover and is on sale for just $71. Read more Read less ▼

Essentials

Alrocket Air Purifier: was $72 now $36 at Walmart Struggling with allergies? Grab yourself an air purifier to remove up to 99.99% of smoke, dust and other allergens from your room. This one is super affordable at just $36, and is suited for rooms up to 300 sq ft. Read more Read less ▼

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