Amazon Prime member deals — secret deals every Prime member needs to know

You don't need to wait for a major holiday to find everyday Amazon deals. From Fire TVs to Instant Pots, the e-commerce giant doles out thousands of discounts every day of the week. However, there's a hidden page on Amazon that you may not be as familiar with.

This secret page offers exclusive deals that are for Amazon Prime members only. With over 200 million Prime members worldwide, chances are there are plenty of Prime member deals you didn't know existed. So we're rounding up the best Amazon Prime member deals you can get.

As a reminder, Prime membership costs $12.99 per month ($119 per year) and includes a host of perks, such as free shipping, ad-free music streaming, and free streaming on Prime Video. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at Amazon).

Best Amazon Prime member deals

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set: was $25 now $23 @ Amazon

Perfect for your home gym, this resistance band set comes with five different resistance level: 10 pounds, 20 pounds, 30 pounds, 40 pounds, and 50 pounds. They can be used alone or stacked in any combination to a maximum equivalent of 150 lbs.

Sivio Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket: was $79 now $71 @ Amazon

Give yourself the ultimate night's sleep with this weighted blanket by Sivio. The fleece blanket offers 15 pounds or 20 pounds of comfort and comes in a variety of colors. It can be spot cleaned or thrown it the washer. You can choose from twin (48" x 72") or full (60" x 80") sizes.

Torras iPhone 13 Case: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon

The Torras iPhone 13 case features shock-absorbing "air bags" on all four corners to protect your iPhone 13 from accidental drops. The case is compatible with Qi wireless chargers and pads.

Tenergy 11W Dimmable Desk Lamp: was $29 now $26 @ Amazon

Brighten up your workspace with the Tenergy 11W Dimmable Desk Lamp. The LED reading lamp offers five dimming levels and also includes a USB charging port. It also sports a 60-minute timer button that can automatically turn off the light after an hour.