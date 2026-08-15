21 Walmart weekend deals worth buying before summer is over — up to 50% off patio furniture, college essentials, apparel and more
Walmart's best deals this weekend
Summer is slowly coming to a close, but there's still time to enjoy the warm weather and get ready to head back to school or college. I've been scouring Walmart's sale this weekend to find all the best savings, so make sure to check them out.
Right now Walmart is offering several patio and garden upgrades for under $50. There are also grills and outdoor cooking savings from $17 — because grilling season is still far from over!
Meanwhile, if you're heading back to school Walmart has plenty of savings on college tech, such as laptops from $219 and the AirPods 4 on sale for $99.
My favorite Walmart discounts are listed below! To find out more ways to save, also take a look at our Walmart promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
- Shark/Ninja appliances: from $16
- Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4
- Patio and garden event: up to 50% off
- 4K TVs: deals from $68
- Hanes sale: up to 65% off
- Grill sale: deals under $100
- Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $93 now $39
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $129
Editor's Choice
Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4 @ Walmart
Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some summer style to your space.
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Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart
Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your outdoor space. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.
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Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart
From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!
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Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $69 for Ninja appliances.
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4K TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart
Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
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Apparel
Forever 21: deals from $12 @ Walmart
Walmart has deals on Forever 21 apparel starting from $12. You'll find discounted tees, hoodies, pants, dresses and more.
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Hanes sale: up to 65% off @ Walmart
Looking for some basics to complete your wardrobe? Hanes has you covered. From plain tees and hoodies to under garments and socks, you can shop up to 65% off Hanes apparel. Stay comfy all season long with these ultra soft essentials.
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Now's the time of year to remember that Crocs clogs exist and that they're the easiest slip on shoes for the beach, pool or garden. And best of all, you don't have to pay full price if you grab them now!
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Tech
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday.
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One of the cheapest Garmin smartwatches you can buy right now, the Forerunner 55 is an entry-level running watch that offers accurate tracking and extras like suggested workouts. It’s now been superseded by the Forerunner 70, which has an AMOLED screen among other upgrades, but this is still an awesome deal.
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It's nice to find a discount like this when laptop prices keep going up! Right now you can get $400 off this Alienware gaming laptop. You get a 15.3-inch 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 220 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. For a balance of gaming and everyday work, it's a solid choice.
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Outdoor
If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
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Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
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This rug brings the coastal vibes to your decor, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It's also durable and fade resistant, and is easy to clean with a vacuum or hose.
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Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
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This patio set comes with two chairs and a glass topped coffee table — it's a great way to add a comfy seating area to your outdoor space with a tiny price tag. There are even three different color options to choose from.
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If you're looking to upgrade your patio, this comfortable outdoor patio set features a bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a temperated glass tabletop. The set is made of solid steel and a wicker structure, making it sturdy and durable. They come with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.
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Appliances
This dual bucket set includes a microfiber mop that has the ability to rotate 360 degrees to reach deep into corners. It has a dual bucket to separate clean and dirty water. Plus, it includes a built-in wringer/pedal that allows for hands-free wringing, while a Splash Guard contains any splashes inside the bucket.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
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The Shark Steam Mop (S100WM) is designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl. The mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.
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While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.
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The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. It's compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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