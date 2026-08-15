Summer is slowly coming to a close, but there's still time to enjoy the warm weather and get ready to head back to school or college. I've been scouring Walmart's sale this weekend to find all the best savings, so make sure to check them out.

Right now Walmart is offering several patio and garden upgrades for under $50. There are also grills and outdoor cooking savings from $17 — because grilling season is still far from over!

Meanwhile, if you're heading back to school Walmart has plenty of savings on college tech, such as laptops from $219 and the AirPods 4 on sale for $99.

My favorite Walmart discounts are listed below! To find out more ways to save, also take a look at our Walmart promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4 @ Walmart

Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some summer style to your space. Read more Read less ▼

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your outdoor space. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more. Read more Read less ▼

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank! Read more Read less ▼

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $69 for Ninja appliances. Read more Read less ▼

4K TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Forever 21: deals from $12 @ Walmart

Walmart has deals on Forever 21 apparel starting from $12. You'll find discounted tees, hoodies, pants, dresses and more. Read more Read less ▼

Hanes sale: up to 65% off @ Walmart

Looking for some basics to complete your wardrobe? Hanes has you covered. From plain tees and hoodies to under garments and socks, you can shop up to 65% off Hanes apparel. Stay comfy all season long with these ultra soft essentials. Read more Read less ▼

Crocs Baya Clog (Unisex): was $49 now $29 at Walmart Now's the time of year to remember that Crocs clogs exist and that they're the easiest slip on shoes for the beach, pool or garden. And best of all, you don't have to pay full price if you grab them now! Read more Read less ▼

Tech

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Walmart The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop: was $1,299 now $899 at Walmart It's nice to find a discount like this when laptop prices keep going up! Right now you can get $400 off this Alienware gaming laptop. You get a 15.3-inch 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 220 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. For a balance of gaming and everyday work, it's a solid choice. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $28 now $16 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $26 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $66 now $39 at Walmart Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Lofka 3-Piece Patio Chairs Set with Glass Coffee Table: was $104 now $53 at Walmart This patio set comes with two chairs and a glass topped coffee table — it's a great way to add a comfy seating area to your outdoor space with a tiny price tag. There are even three different color options to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

MRUAKA 4PCS Patio Wicker Furniture Set: was $104 now $89 at Walmart If you're looking to upgrade your patio, this comfortable outdoor patio set features a bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a temperated glass tabletop. The set is made of solid steel and a wicker structure, making it sturdy and durable. They come with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Shark Steam Mop: was $69 now $49 at Walmart The Shark Steam Mop (S100WM) is designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl. The mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $68 at Walmart While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. Read more Read less ▼