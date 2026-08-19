What to watch tonight: 31 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Aug. 19)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 19), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Prime Video shows worth binge-watching.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Reacher' season 4 (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? Alan Ritchson is back for another Reacher adventure. This one kicks off with the titular former investigator witnessing a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) die on a Philadelphia subway. Now, he, a Philadelphia cop (Tamara Green) and the woman's brother (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) have teamed up why the woman took her own life. They just have to steer clear of the CIA.

Why you need to watch it: I reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 premiere for Tom's Guide, and I loved it. The show sticks to what made the past three seasons a success, and Ritchson has never been more perfectly cast as the hulking yet witty Jack Reacher.

Watch episode 4 of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Love is Blind: UK' season 3 premiere (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating series

What's it about? "Love is Blind: UK" is back. This British Isles variant of the now iconic Netflix dating show takes blind dating to a whole new level. 30 singles from England, Scotland, and Wales will enter the show's pods in season 3 to see if they can find the right person ... without ever actually seeing them.

Why you need to watch it: If you've liked "Love is Blind" in the past, then "Love is Blind" season 3 will likely be for you. Don't expect this show to reinvent itself; it will follow the same formula and produce the same addictive drama.

Watch the first eight episodes of "Love is Blind: UK" season 3 on Netflix now

'Ted Lasso' season 4 (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Trust the Process) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy-drama series

What it's about: Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) stole our hearts and minds as the misfit coach of Premier League club AFC Richmond. Now, he's back, but he's coaching the club's women's team. There's just one problem: the women's team already has a coach.

Why you should watch it: I wasn't sure we needed a season 4 of "Ted Lasso." Things wrapped up relatively neatly at the end of season 3. But this latest chapter seems to have won over most viewers, according to Rotten Tomatoes. It certainly won us over in our "Ted Lasso" season 4 review.

Watch episode 3 of "Ted Lasso" season 4 on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Aug 19

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" (2026)

"Here the Whole Time" (2026)

"Love Is Blind": UK: Season 3 premiere

"Swiss Army Man" (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

"Reacher" season 4 (new episode)

"Is God Is" (2026)

MLB - New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 (new episode)

"Average Joe" season 2 premiere

HULU

"Greedy People" (2024)

DISNEY+

"Sofia the First: Royal Magic" season 1

APPLE TV

"Ted Lasso" season 4 (new episode)

"Women in Blue (Las Azules)" season 2 (new episode)

PEACOCK

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:40 p.m. ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

MLB - Game of the Day #143

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

TUBI

"Phoenix" (2023)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.