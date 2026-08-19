Claude can now send Gmail emails — here's why you might want to test it first

Take a quick trip into Claude’s collection of connectors and you’ll instantly lock eyes with several recognizable tools catered to everyday use.

It’s no surprise that Google has the top three slots covered, as its Drive, Gmail and Calendar apps take top billing among its offering of Workspace connectors. At first, the Gmail connector was capable of searching for and finding important emails and summarizing long email threads. But thanks to a recent update, Claude’s Gmail connector can actually send, reply to, and forward emails from Gmail without having to leave the chatbot’s interface.

While this feature sounds like a great way to streamline your workflow, it may be worth testing first before you decide to make it a core part of your daily inbox interactions.

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Here are more details about what Claude’s Gmail connector can do, as well as the many ways the chatbot’s Drive and Calendar connectors can assist you.

Claude’s Gmail connectors can do a whole lot more than before

Claude can now send emails in Gmail and manage files in Google Drive.Ask Claude to reply to a thread, and it drafts and sends the response. You control when it needs your approval.Connect Gmail or Google Drive from the connectors menu to try. Available on all paid plans. pic.twitter.com/cFZEjh3MgBAugust 18, 2026

The Gmail connector’s primary specialties include the following:

Searching and reading emails by relying on natural language queries.

Drafting emails with proper formatting and message context.

Managing email organization with clear labels and specified message threads.

Sending, replying to, and forwarding emails from Gmail. By default, Claude asks for a user’s approval before taking any of those actions. On Claude Team and Enterprise plans, owners decide whether members can allow these actions to run without asking every time.

Listing all the saved drafts that exist in your Gmail account.

Accessing email metadata, including attachment metadata (not actual attachment content).

Having Claude send a message via Gmail on your behalf certainly sounds intriguing.

But it’s certainly worth reminding everyone reading that the consequences that come with an AI making a mistake via hallucination when you permit it to send emails without you reviewing them could be severe. And after a recent report from researchers who found a flaw in Claude for Chrome that could allow rogue extensions to read your data and take actions in your accounts, it’s worrying that that sort of extension could potentially ask Claude to send emails without you even knowing. I'm curious if Claude watermarking every word it writes may show up in its Gmail responses as well.

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It certainly makes all the sense in the world to always have Claude’s Gmail connector ask for your approval every time it’s ready to send out an email on your behalf.

As for what the Drive and Calendar Claude connectors can do, check out their respective official descriptions from the Claude Support page below:

Search and retrieve Google Docs from your Drive.

Share, move, and trash files in Google Drive. By default, Claude asks for your approval before each of these actions. On Team and Enterprise plans, owners decide whether members can allow these actions to run without asking each time.

Look up file metadata and preview directly without searching first.

Read Sheets, Slides, PDFs, images, and MS Office files.

Upload any file type, with optional auto-convert to Google formats.

Create folders.

Add Google Docs directly to chats and projects by pasting URLs or selecting from recent documents.

View file permissions and list recent changes to your Drive.

Save Claude-generated files directly to your Drive (requires code execution and file creation to be enabled).

View events and calendars, including shared calendars you have access to.

Create, update, and delete events with full customization.

Find mutual availability across attendees.

Manage attendee lists and respond to invitations (accept, decline, or tentative).

Set up recurring meetings.

Final thoughts

Even though I practically use AI for everything, I still haven’t gotten comfortable with the idea of copy/pasting an email into it and asking it to draft a reply.

I’m even more iffy about allowing a chatbot to have full access to my inbox and be able to send replies, with or without my approval. Claude’s Gmail connector is super useful, plus its latest ability to handle your replying, sending and forwarding needs is impressive. But give it a test run first to see if it's truly capable of generating a message that wouldn’t make the reader think a chatbot wrote it.

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