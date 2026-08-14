The weekend is finally here — and so are plenty of great deals on Amazon. The retailer is making it easier than ever to stock up on everything you want and need, all at prices that won’t break the bank.

One of my favorite sales comes courtesy of YETI. Right now you can get up to 30% off some of our favorite tumblers, water bottles and coolers. In the market for some new walking or running shoes? Skechers has plenty of great styles for back to school starting at just $24. Looking for some tech upgrades? I recommend taking a look at the Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB) for just $399.

Whether you're gearing up for back to school or making the most of the final weeks of summer, I've picked the best Amazon deals to shop this weekend. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite finds.

My Favorite Deals

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can get name-brand apparel from $5. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit PocketGo Portable: was $29 now $22 at Amazon For less than $35, the Tribit PocketGo packs one heck of a punch in the sound department and is the ultimate rugged speaker. It has a waterproof rating of IP68 and military-grade drop protection, making it the perfect companion on hikes. With some very minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, this has quickly become my most-used speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: $499 at Amazon This Nintendo Switch 2 bundle gets you a console and a choice of one of three excellent titles. Your options are Mario Kart World, Pokémon Pokopia and Donkey Kong: Bananza. This means you can save up to $30 compared to buying one of those games separately. Read more Read less ▼

Free $350 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: for $1,899 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free $350 Amazon gift card with your Galaxy Z Fold 8. The phone features an 7.6-inch AMOLED (1848 x 2448) 120Hz main display, 5.5-inch AMOLED (1248 x 1972) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP main wide-angle lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP main display and 10MP cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called it our favorite foldable to date. It loses the telephoto zoom, but you get a greatly reduced crease, brighter main screen, and lighter design. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 53% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $84 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $140 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $158 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $159 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $125 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Smart Home

Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $21 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $34 at Amazon On sale for $34, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 69% Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $139 now $43 at Amazon Want to get a cheap headstart into a smart home security system? This deal gets you a Blink Video Doorbell and a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera for just $43. Sure, you can get sharper video and fancier features if you spend more, but if you just want an easy way to keep an eye on goings-on, this is a solid option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Blink Wired Floodlight Camera: was $99 now $44 at Amazon If you have the wiring for a floodlight then Blink's outdoor security camera is worth a look. The HD camera's wide 143-degree field of view captures more of the scene, which is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright, built-in 2600-lumen LED spotlight scares away threats and provides color night vision for true-to-life vehicle and clothing tones. You can control the lights, siren, and detection settings directly from your phone or Alexa device. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $19 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $28 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

SORCEDAS Plant Stand: was $31 now $28 at Amazon Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $31 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set: was $164 now $148 at Amazon Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Mini Mate: was $89 now $49 at Amazon If you want the perfect desktop coffee maker the K-Mini Mate is a great deal. At just 4 inches wide, this is small enough to fit in compact spaces or even a suitcase! In our Keurig K-Mini Mate review, we said it brews a decent cup of coffee quickly, and it's simple to use. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Smart Fan : was $79 now $62 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Fan might not look all that big, but it's very capable of pumping out a whole lot of cold air. It's quiet at the lowest level, but will keep you cool enough as the weather gets ever hotter. It connects to the Dreo smart app as well, so you can control it with your phone. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville: was $129 now $88 at Amazon This limited-edition Pop+ Nespresso machine is now available in a gorgeous pistachio green. The color of the summer brings a striking retro vibe to a modern machine that can brew a range of coffee sizes with the touch of a button. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 10-Pc German Steel Knife Set: was $249 now $219 at Amazon This 10-piece knife set from Ninja provides all the knives you need to cut, chop and dice your food. It also features a built-in knife sharpener, so you never have an excuse to use a blunt knife again — it'll keep them sharp for 10+ years. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. Read more Read less ▼