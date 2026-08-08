Amazon's weekend sale is packed with summer deals — here are my 37 favorite picks from YETI, Asics, Blink and more

The weekend has finally arrived — and if you're anything like me, you're planning to indulge in a little retail therapy. Fortunately, Amazon is making it super simple to grab everything you want and need at an affordable price.

For instance, YETI tumblers and coolers are perfect for toting all your food and beverages around on the go — and you can get up to 30% off this weekend. In the market for some new sneakers? Brands like Asics, New Balance and Brooks are up to 50% off on Amazon.

So whether you're after some outdoor cooking tools for those backyard barbecues, a pair of new running shoes for back to school or beach essentials for upcoming vacations, I've picked the best Amazon deals to shop this weekend. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite finds.

My Favorite Deals

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can get name-brand apparel from $5. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC: was $279 now $176 at Amazon The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Amazon has this 6,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale. It's 30% off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: $499 at Amazon This Nintendo Switch 2 bundle gets you a console and a choice of one of three excellent titles. Your options are Mario Kart World, Pokémon Pokopia and Donkey Kong: Bananza. This means you can save up to $30 compared to buying one of those games separately. Read more Read less ▼

Free $350 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: for $1,899 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free $350 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 8. The phone features an 7.6-inch AMOLED (1848 x 2448) 120Hz main display, 5.5-inch AMOLED (1248 x 1972) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP main wide-angle lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP main display and 10MP cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 hands-on, we called it our favorite foldable to date. It loses the telephoto zoom, but you get a greatly reduced crease, brighter main screen and lighter design. Read more Read less ▼

Summer Deals Under $50

Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen: was $17 now $12 at Amazon My go-to sunscreen is this one from Neutrogena, so now is the time to buy it for just $12. Great if, like me, you have oily, acne-prone skin, this sunscreen offers a good level of protection from the sun's harmful rays, without clogging your pores and giving you spots. This is a seriously good price. Read more Read less ▼

HandFan Misting Fan: was $23 now $17 at Amazon This portable fan has three power settings: low breeze, medium and high. On top of this, you can turn the misting setting on at any point to take advantage of the small water tank attached to it. With a handle that folds to create a stand, this fan is perfect for a bedside table, on-the-go travel or just throughout your home. It’s rechargeable and comes with a USB-C cable. Despite its small size, it boasts an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours. Read more Read less ▼

BBQ Aid Pro BBQ Tongs: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Grilling season is here! Pick up these BBQ tongs for even more delicious results. The 17-inch tongs are extra long to keep your hands safe from the heat, and they're made from stainless steel. The acacia wood handles make for an extra stylish look. Read more Read less ▼

Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers: was $33 now $19 at Amazon Perfect for lunch, picnics and work days, the Playmate cooler is ready to join you on your next adventure. It's designed to be very easy to hold and carry, and the push-button lid will help prevent spills. This 7qt cooler can fit 9 cans. Read more Read less ▼

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan: was $33 now $25 at Amazon This rechargeable neck fan designed to blow cool air, comes with five powerful speeds. Simply press the power button repeatedly, to adjust to your needs. Designed to keep you cool in comfort,it’s ultra-lights and made of anti-greasy ABS and silicone. It’s also quiet enough to hear background noise, and its charge lasts up to 16 hours. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (20 oz): was $35 now $28 at Amazon The 20 oz Rambler Tumbler with a Magslider lid is now on sale. It'll keep your favorite drinks on lock while still being easy to access! No handle to get in the way here, if you prefer to grip the cup itself. Read more Read less ▼

CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals (Women's): was $49 now $32 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They feature 100% genuine suede insoles and a durable outsole, so you can ensure that they will be both comfortable and secure wherever you wear them. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $119 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $125 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $169 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Smart Home

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $21 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $34 at Amazon On sale for $34, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Blink Wired Floodlight Camera: was $99 now $44 at Amazon If you have the wiring for a floodlight then Blink's outdoor security camera is worth a look. The HD camera's wide 143-degree field of view captures more of the scene, which is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright, built-in 2600-lumen LED spotlight scares away threats and provides color night vision for true-to-life vehicle and clothing tones. You can control the lights, siren, and detection settings directly from your phone or Alexa device. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

SORCEDAS Plant Stand: was $31 now $29 at Amazon Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $40 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set: was $164 now $139 at Amazon Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Mini Mate: was $89 now $49 at Amazon If you want the perfect desktop coffee maker the K-Mini Mate is a great deal. At just 4 inches wide, this is small enough to fit in compact spaces or even a suitcase! In our Keurig K-Mini Mate review, we said it brews a decent cup of coffee quickly, and it's simple to use. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Smart Fan : was $79 now $62 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Fan might not look all that big, but it's very capable of pumping out a whole lot of cold air. It's quiet at the lowest level, but will keep you cool enough as the weather gets ever hotter. It connects to the Dreo smart app as well, so you can control it with your phone. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville: was $129 now $88 at Amazon This limited-edition Pop+ Nespresso machine is now available in a gorgeous pistachio green. The color of the summer brings a striking retro vibe to a modern machine that can brew a range of coffee sizes with the touch of a button. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $142 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. Read more Read less ▼