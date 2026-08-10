Lego end of summer sale live from $9 — 15 deals I’d buy on Botanicals, Star Wars, Marvel and more
Scoop up these summer Lego deals while you can
Summer is coming to a close. If you need a hand keeping the kids entertained — or just want to add some sets to your own collection — there are tons of Lego deals at Amazon to take advantage of.
Some of my favorite deals right now are this Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust on sale for $39, and this Lego Botanicals Daisies set for $9. Two very different aesthetics, for sure, but they both make excellent additions to your home decor.
All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set: was $19 now $15
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33
- Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39
- Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $48
- Lego Art Love: was $79 now $63
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $84 now $67
Best Lego deals
Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either.
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This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
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Celebrate a soccer legend with this Lego Editions Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Highlights set. It's a perfect way to remember the player's most iconic moments!
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If you're a Star Wars fan, there's no question — this set is a must. As well as an awesome-looking Yoda bust, this set also comes with a stand to display it, a Yoda minifig and an information plate.
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Luke's Landspeeder has been souped-up with Lego Smart Play functionality. If you own a Lego Smart Brick, you can use it with this set to add sound effects as you fuel the Landspeeder and start its engines.
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Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
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This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. As well as a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display.
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What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
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Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits.
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This awesome Iron Man MK4 Bust Lego set is perfect to say "I love you 3000" to Marvel fans. Taking cues from Iron Man 3's version of the suit, this bust model features pop-out shoulder cannons and also a minifigure of Iron Man to display on the stand.
Price check: $47 @ Walmart
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Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while you build. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
Price check: $49 @ Walmart
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This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall.
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Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor.
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Nothing says "I love you" like the word itself! This Lego set is based on Robert Indiana's Love sculpture and is a great way to add some iconic flair to your home decor. The set even comes with two sets of instructions — perfect for building with a loved one.
Price check: $63 @ Walmart
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Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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