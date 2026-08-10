Summer is coming to a close. If you need a hand keeping the kids entertained — or just want to add some sets to your own collection — there are tons of Lego deals at Amazon to take advantage of.

Some of my favorite deals right now are this Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust on sale for $39, and this Lego Botanicals Daisies set for $9. Two very different aesthetics, for sure, but they both make excellent additions to your home decor.

All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Best Lego deals

Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. As well as a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Marvel Iron Man’s Laboratory Hall of Armor: was $54 now $43 at Amazon Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $48 at Amazon This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter: was $69 now $55 at Amazon Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor. Read more Read less ▼