Massive Amazon PS5 sale has Ubisoft games from $10 — here’s 9 deals I’d buy now

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction:

Assemble a squad of elite operators and take on a horde of mutating alien parasites in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, a co-op shooter spin-off from the popular military franchise. With dynamic maps, and enough unlocks to keep you playing for weeks, Rainbow Six Extraction is a real bargain at just $10 on Amazon.

Watch Dogs: Legion:

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage:

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/assassins-creed-mirage" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown:

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

The Crew Motorfest:

Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/i-hate-the-avatar-movies-but-frontiers-of-pandora-is-my-biggest-gaming-surprise-of-the-year" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.

Persona 3 Reload:

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the beloved original game that set the structure for the Persona franchise as we know it today. You play a newcomer to Port Island and must live the everyday life of a student, while also exploring a dark mirror world full of dangerous shadows when the clock strikes midnight. Persona 3 Reload is perfect for newcomers and franchises veterans alike.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth:

The Like a Dragon series return in its most ambitious entry to date. Infinite Wealth switches up the franchise in several key ways, most excitingly moving the action from its native Japan to the new setting of sun-soaked Hawaii. Offering a dynamic battle-system and a story that veterans of the long-running series will love (but newcomers can also enjoy) this is an excellent RPG.