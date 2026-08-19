People are putting aluminum foil in their washing machines — I asked an appliance expert if it’s safe

It’s part of my job as a homes writer to spot viral household hacks and share my thoughts on whether they work. So, when I read about putting aluminum foil balls in a washing machine, I was instantly on high alert.

Firstly, I’m thinking, what is it supposed to do, and secondly, I’m wondering whether it’s safe.

Apparently, placing a rolled-up ball of aluminum foil in your washing machine and clothes dryer helps reduce static. But does it actually work?

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A silver ball of magic

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Aluminum foil has many surprising uses beyond covering food. It can be used as a pest deterrent in your yard, to cool your home, and even to boost your Wi-Fi signal. Now we’re being told it can help with the laundry — and I need all the help I can get!

But I’ve recently purchased a new washing machine, so I’d be reluctant to try this laundry hack without knowing whether it’s safe to follow. I don’t want to ruin my new appliance.

So, what does throwing a rolled-up ball of aluminum foil into your washing machine do? Apparently, it helps reduce static, preventing clingy garments. Is it time to say goodbye to your usual clothes softener and dryer sheets?

How to use aluminum foil in your washing machine

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The laundry hack involves scrunching a ball of aluminum foil about 2-3 inches in diameter and adding it to your washing machine and dryer. The same ball can be used for several loads. However, when I explored the hack further, I discovered it’s only really helpful when drying your laundry.

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According to the Laundry Room, the idea arose to solve the problem of static cling as an eco-friendly alternative to single-use products such as dryer sheets.

It reports, “Aluminum works by discharging electricity that builds up in the dryer. When clothes tumble around in the dryer, friction causes them to generate static electricity. The aluminum foil acts as a conductor that absorbs the charge, preventing the clothes from clinging together.”

And it adds, “Unlike dryer sheets, which coat clothes in a thin layer of chemicals, aluminum foil simply neutralizes the static without leaving any residue.”

The expert's take: Is it safe?

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To get some answers I spoke with Michelle Feng, the marketing manager at Hisense, and I asked whether it’s safe to use aluminum foil in your washing machine.

“Putting a tightly compressed aluminum foil ball in a washing machine for the duration of a cycle is unlikely to pose a significant risk, but I wouldn’t recommend doing it routinely,” said Feng.

The main claim behind this “hack” is that aluminum can help reduce static as fabrics rub together, but Feng noted that static buildup is much less of an issue during a wash cycle because clothes are immersed in water much of the time, allowing electrical charge to dissipate.

Feng shared that this claim is more relevant to a tumble dryer, where fabrics rub together in hot, dry conditions. But she said there is little evidence that aluminum foil balls actually reduce static.

So would the appliance manufacturer recommend that people follow this tip?

“Given the lack of a demonstrated benefit, we wouldn’t recommend the hack,” Feng said. “There is also no need to introduce an aluminum ball into the machine when there are potential downsides, such as the foil breaking apart, loose pieces reaching the filter or drainage system, or sharp edges catching on delicate fabrics.”

I'd be interested in reading your thoughts on this laundry hack and whether you have tried it. Please leave your comments below.

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