Steam Frame unboxing and tutorial videos just leaked — release could be imminent
Leaked videos show nearly every aspect of Valve's latest VR headset
Steam Frame tutorial videos just got leaked on Reddit, potentially hinting at an imminent release. The videos in question show an unboxing, how to sign in, how to adjust the device’s strap, what accessories it comes with, and more.
For the uninitiated, the Steam Frame is Valve’s answer to headsets like the Meta Quest 3. It features a Snapdragon ARM processor, an LCD with 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a refresh rate up to 120Hz, and pancake optic lenses. Along with eye-tracking, it also has camera passthrough and a 110-degree field of view (FOV). Naturally, it runs on SteamOS, effectively making it a VR version of the Steam Deck.
With the basics out of the way, here are the leaked Steam Frame videos.
Steam Frame: Unboxing
This first video (posted on X by @HardwareSteam) is an unboxing, where we get to see what you get with the Frame. In addition to the actual headset, you get a pair of controllers, a spacer, a wireless adapter, an information booklet, and a USB-C cable. This video then shows how to initially set up the device, which ships in a power-saving mode.
Steam Frame: Wireless adapter
The wireless adapter lets you connect to a Steam Machine or compatible PC. You'll need to log in to the same Steam account on both the headset and your PC, plug the adapter in, and Steam will guide you through the setup process. Games that are available for streaming will appear in your headset's Steam library.
Steam Frame: Ergonomic accessories
This video discusses some of the ergonomic accessories available for the Steam Frame. The handstraps keep the controllers securely in your hands even during intense gaming sessions. Then there’s the top headstrap, which provides extra headset stability. Lastly, the extended light blocker is for folks with smaller noses who may still see light leaking through the front of the Frame.
Steam Frame: Extended light blocker
This next video goes into more detail on how to attach and adjust the extended light blocker and top strap. While the process for each can be pretty involved, the video does a nice job of showing how to do everything one step at a time.
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Steam Frame: IPD adjustment
The IPD wheel lets you adjust the spacing between the lenses until the picture you see through them looks good. Basically, you want the focus, sharpness, and overall optical comfort to look good to your eyes. There's an IPD lock to keep the lenses exactly where you want them for future sessions.
Steam Frame: Fit guide
This video is pretty self-explanatory, as it shows you the various ways to fit the headset to your nogging. Some users who wear glasses or who feel their eyes are too close to the lens can use the included spacer, which magnetically snaps into place.
Steam Frame: Controller handstrap
To keep your controllers from flying across the room, you'll want to keep them secure with the included handstraps. This video shows you how to adjust them. Like the rest of the videos, all the instructions are very easy to follow.
Outlook
You can check out the rest of the videos above for more, but suffice it to say that Valve has left no stone unturned when it comes to these Steam Frame tutorial videos. We still don’t have word on when the device will launch, but if I were a betting man, I’d say a fall release isn’t out of the question.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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