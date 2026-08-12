I found 11 rare Birkenstock deals up to 50% off — perfect for the summer-to-fall transition

In my opinion, Birkenstocks are the perfect transitional shoe to take you from the end of summer into fall. Not only are the sandals super comfortable and versatile, they also come in a variety of colors and materials to suit nearly every season.

Sure, Birkenstocks can be a bit pricey — but we've got some great news. Retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, Nordstrom Rack and DSW are currently knocking up to 50% select styles. Keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles now.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $41 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $41??? Sign me up. Summer is still hanging around and these waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal (Women's): was $139 now $79 at Designer Shoe Warehouse The iconic sandal is set on a softer-than-ever, shock-absorbing footbed with an extra layer of plush foam cushioning that mimics the shape of the foot. It's made of a shiny leather material and gold buckles for an extra touch of style. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle Flip Flop (Women's): was $112 now $84 at Nordstrom Rack If you prefer flip flops over sandals, then this is the shoe for you! Made with straps of contoured leather and a footbed molded to support the natural movement of your foot, these stylish flip flops are ultra comfortable and also feature a gleaming oversized buckle. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $154 now $109 at Nordstrom These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot. Read more Read less ▼