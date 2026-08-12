I found 11 rare Birkenstock deals up to 50% off — perfect for the summer-to-fall transition
Stylish and versatile sandal deals from $41
In my opinion, Birkenstocks are the perfect transitional shoe to take you from the end of summer into fall. Not only are the sandals super comfortable and versatile, they also come in a variety of colors and materials to suit nearly every season.
Sure, Birkenstocks can be a bit pricey — but we've got some great news. Retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, Nordstrom Rack and DSW are currently knocking up to 50% select styles. Keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles now.
Quick Links
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Amazon
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Nordstrom
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Zappos
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Nordstrom Rack
- Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $41
- Birkenstock Papilio Florida Platform Flex (Women's): was $123 now $74
- Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal (Women's): was $139 now $79
- Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle (Women's): was $112 now $84
- Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle (Women's): was $170 now $134
- Birkenstock Florida Sandal (Women's): was $150 now $116
Best Birkenstock Deals
A pair of Birkenstocks for $41??? Sign me up. Summer is still hanging around and these waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole.
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These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.
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The iconic sandal is set on a softer-than-ever, shock-absorbing footbed with an extra layer of plush foam cushioning that mimics the shape of the foot. It's made of a shiny leather material and gold buckles for an extra touch of style.
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If you prefer flip flops over sandals, then this is the shoe for you! Made with straps of contoured leather and a footbed molded to support the natural movement of your foot, these stylish flip flops are ultra comfortable and also feature a gleaming oversized buckle.
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Birkenstock sandals + fuzzy comfort? Perfection! These sandals are ideal for cooler days. You'll also love wearing these cozy slides when relaxing at home.
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If you're not a fan of buckles, these Birkenstock sandals have suede straps that are easy to operate. These also have a comfortable and durable design, with a contoured cork footbed.
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These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.
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These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary.
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Triple the straps for triple the style! These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals have three straps with silver-colored metal straps. Reviewers love their comfortable, adjustable fit.
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This is yet another variation on our favorite classic Birkenstock slide — and this time they're super shiny. The slides are also decorated with a broader buckle design for a bold yet fun spring look.
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If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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