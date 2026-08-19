You don't need to pay a dime to get your horror fix. This month, Pluto TV added a ton of free horror movies, including recent hits, cult favorites, and some of my favorite guilty pleasure watches. There's a reason why it regularly makes our ranking of the best free streaming services.

Pluto TV added a whopping 245 movies in August, but don't waste your time sifting through its entire line-up (which you can also find below) to decide what to watch next. I've already done all the heavy lifting for you, combing through all the new releases to spotlight the best of the bunch.

Keep in mind that while Pluto TV is free, you'll have to create an account to watch anything. And of course, you can expect plenty of ads, which is par for the course for the price.

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Alyse Stanley Weekend editor Alyse has been covering the latest in streaming news since 2023. Every week, she calls out the best new movies you can stream now without paying a dime.

'District 9' (2009)

District 9 - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A crunchy sci-fi allegory with CGI that holds up surprisingly well

Ok, so this one definitely leans more sci-fi than scary, but given the level of body horror in "District 9," I feel justified including it here. Pluto TV also has "Phantom of the Opera" and "Starstruck" listed under its new 'sci-fi and horror' movies added this month banner, a much more egregious stretch if you ask me.

Plus, Neill Blomkamp makes some weird movies, and I'm all about it. His directorial debut, "District 9," imagines an alternate timeline where an alien spacecraft became stranded above Johannesburg, South Africa. For decades, the aliens (or "prawns" because, well, they are pretty shrimplike) have been confined to a slum known as District 9. With the government facing mounting pressure to kick the aliens out of their backyard, one unlucky pencil-pusher, Wikus van de Merwe (Sharlto Copley), leads the relocation efforts and, in the process, gets exposed to alien biotech that puts him in the prawn's shoes. Literally.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch "District 9" on Pluto TV now

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'Paranormal Activity: The Market Ones' (2014)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: Real ones bring shotguns to a seance

This is my "hear me out" pick of the week, because "Paranormal Activity" is one of my favorite guilty pleasure series. All six movies arrived on Pluto TV at the top of the month. "Paranormal Activity 2" is indisputably the best of the bunch, but if we're talking which one I had the most fun watching, "The Marked Ones" takes the crown. I've never laughed so hard at the ending of a horror movie in my life.

While the first three movies revolve around two sisters and their family's demonic coven, "The Marked Ones" follows new characters, teenagers Jesse (Andrew Jacobs), Hector (Jorge Diaz), and Marisol (Gabrielle Walsh). When their neighbor who's believed to be a witch is found murdered, they sneak into her apartment, steal her witchy stash, and try performing a ritual for the hell of it. They end up summoning an entity far beyond their control, and when the coven kidnaps Jesse, his friends go in guns blazing to get him back.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Watch "Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones" on Pluto TV now

'The Loved Ones' (2012)

The Loved Ones Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A gruesome prom horror movie

Directed by one of horror’s most underappreciated directors, Sean Byrne ("The Devil’s Candy," "Dangerous Animals"), "The Loved Ones" is not for the faint of heart. I wouldn't go so far to say it's torture porn, but it definitely toes the line with its relentless gore and twisted brutality. But if you can make it through the carnage, "The Loved Ones" is more than worth the nausea.

When grieving teenager Brent Mitchell (Xavier Samuel) turns down a prom invitation from his school’s outcast, Lola (Robin McLeavy), he soon finds himself kidnapped and at the mercy of Lola and her doting father (John Brumpton), who will stop at nothing to make her unhinged version of prom night a reality.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch "The Loves Ones" on Pluto TV now

Everything new on Pluto TV in August 2026

TV

“Awkward” Seasons 1-5

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Seasons 1-4

“Faking It” Seasons 1-3

“iZombie” Seasons 1-5

“Jane the Virgin” Seasons 1-5

“Reign” Seasons 1-4

Movies: Action/Thriller

“Angel Heart”

“The Art Of The Steal”

“Blood Ties” (2012)

“Captive” (2015)

“The Call” (2013)

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“The Devil’s Own” (1997)

“Django Unchained”

“Drive” (2011)

“The Fan” (1996)

“The Fugitive”

“The General’s Daughter”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“Guns Akimbo”

“Hamburger Hill”

“Heat” (1995)

“I Spy”

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”

“Jade”

“Jennifer Eight”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“The Legend Of Zorro”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Once Upon A Time In Mexico”

“Paycheck”

“The Presidio”

“Red Eye”

“Revenge Of The Green Dragons”

“Rules Of Engagement”

“Sabotage”

“Set It Off”

“Shaolin Soccer”

“Single White Female”

“Snake Eyes”

“Supercop”

“Taxi Driver”

“Texas Rangers”

“Triple 9”

“U-Turn (1997)

“Utopia”

“Villain”

“We Were Soldiers”

Movies: Comedy

“30 Minutes Or Less”

“48 Hrs.”

“Another 48 Hrs.”

“Action Point”

“Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging”

“ATL”

“Bad Teacher”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Big Top Pee-Wee”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blankman”

“Blue In The Face”

“Brassed Off”

“Breaking News In Yuba County”

“Chasing Amy”

“Chef”

“Curdled”

“Dance Flick”

“Dead Man On Campus”

“Down To You”

“Eagle Vs Shark”

“The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain”

“Envy”

“Four Rooms”

“Get Over It”

“The Honeymooners”

“The Hustle” (2019)

“In & Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Leap Of Faith”

“Little Nicky”

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“Mad Money”

“The Man Who Knew Too Little”

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

“Medusa Deluxe”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Mo’ Money”

“My Blue Heaven”

“Necessary Roughness”

“Norbit”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Old School”

“The Original Kings Of Comedy”

“The Queens Of Comedy”

“The Out-of-Towners” (1999)

“Outside Providence”

“The Pallbearer”

“Planes, Trains And Automobiles”

“Pootie Tang”

“Problemista”

“Red Rocket”

“Roll Bounce”

“Senseless”

“She’s Out Of My League”

“Smart People”

“Smoke”

“Strange Wilderness”

“Stripes”

“Stuart Saves His Family”

“Sydney White”

“Ted”

“Ted 2”

“Top Secret!”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Underclassman”

“We’re No Angels” (1989)

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“Year One”

Movies: Drama/Romance

“8 Mile”

“About Adam”

“A Different Man”

“All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt”

“American Fiction”

“Amistad”

“Bleed For This”

“Blue Chips”

“Bounce”

“Boys And Girls”

“Earth Mama”

“Emma”

“Everything, Everything”

“Fat Man And Little Boy”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Flag Day”

“Footloose” (2011)

“Freedom Writers”

“Ghost”

“Guinevere”

“Hard Eight”

“Heartlands” (2002)

“Honey”

“Intersection”

“Janet Planet”

“John Henry”

“A League Of Their Own”

“Like Crazy”

“Macbeth” (2015)

“The Natural”

“Needle In A Timestack”

“Not Fade Away”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Pride” (2007)

“Ride Like A Girl”

“Roxanne”

“Runaway Bride” (1999)

“Selena”

“Shall We Dance?” (2004)

“She’s So Lovely”

“Slow West”

“Stars At Noon”

“Tuesday”

“Things We Lost In The Fire”

“The Truman Show”

“Up In The Air”

“Varsity Blues”

“World Trade Center”

Movies: Horror/Sci-Fi

“Approaching The Unknown”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“The Blob” (1988)

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Cursed”

“Deepstar Six”

“District 9”

“Event Horizon”

“Fright Night” (1985)

“Green Room”

“Hellboy” (2004)

“Hellraiser: Deader”

“Hellraiser: Hellseeker”

“Hellraiser: Hellworld”

“The Loved Ones”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“Max Steel”

“Mimic”

“Mimic 2”

“Mimic 3: Sentinel”

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981)

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paranormal Activity 2”

“Paranormal Activity 3”

“Paranormal Activity 4”

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

“Phantoms”

“Spell”

“Stardust”

“The Time Machine” (2002)

“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy”

“The Woman In Black” (2012)

Movies: Classics

“1900”

“All The President’s Men”

“Bang The Drum Slowly”

“The Bellboy”

“Big Jake” (1971)

“The Caddy”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“The Dark Command”

“Days Of Heaven”

“Donovan’s Reef”

“Downhill Racer”

“Easy Come, Easy Go” (1967)

“The Errand Boy”

“Fear Strikes Out”

“The Fighting Kentuckian”

“Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell”

“Girls! Girls! Girls!”

“Goin’ South”

“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”

“The Great Gatsby” (1974)

“Hit!”

“Hondo”

“Houseboat”

“The Ladies Man” (1961)

“The Last Tycoon”

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“The Molly Maguires”

“The Patsy”

“Rio Grande”

“Scared Stiff” (1953)

“The Stooge”

“Three Days Of The Condor”

“War Of The Wildcats”

“The Warriors”

Movies: Kids/Family

“The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D”

“Charlotte’s Web” (2006)

“Clockstoppers”

“Hotel For Dogs”

“Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”

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