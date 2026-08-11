11 best YETI deals on Amazon — shop coolers, tumblers and water bottles from $17
Save up to 30% on these summer hydration deals
Summer may be winding down, but there’s still time to make the most of it. Whether you’re soaking up the last weeks of vacation or getting ready for back-to-school, YETI has everything you need to stay prepared for whatever’s next.
There's nothing worse than lugging a bulky cooler to the beach or sipping on a lukewarm drink during the work or school day. That's why I'm investing in YETI. From water bottles and travel mugs to pitchers and coolers, YETI has everything you need to stay hydrated and keep your food and beverages ice cold on the go.
Even better? Amazon is currently knocking up to 30% off some of our favorite YETI products ever — and the deals start at just $17. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite YETI finds that are worth shopping for summer, back to school and beyond.
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- shop all YETI deals on Amazon
- YETI Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Straw Cap (20 oz): was $22 now $17
- YETI Rambler Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (20 oz): was $35 now $28
- YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31
- YETI Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid (30 oz): was $42 now $33
- YETI Rambler Pitcher (64 oz): was $100 now $64
- YETI Hopper Flip 12: was $250 now $200
- YETI Hopper M Series: was $350 now $280
YETI Deals
While it lacks insulation, this Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from Yeti in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. Plus, the straw cap means you can sip with ease.
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There’s much to love about this upgraded Yeti Rambler travel bottle. Firstly, it comes with a 100% leakproof cap, and is easy to use with just a quick, 360-degree twist for a complete seal. The bottle is available in 12 and 16 ounces, is also compatible with any cup holder, and dishwasher safe to save you the hassle.
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This deal gets you a set of two 4 oz Yeti Rambler Stackable Cups. These are a great choice of shot glass — whether you favor espresso or alcohol. They're billed as espresso machine friendly, and are dishwasher safe too.
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The 20 oz Rambler Tumbler with a Magslider lid is now on sale. It'll keep your favorite drinks on lock while still being easy to access! No handle to get in the way here, if you prefer to grip the cup itself.
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This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.
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YETI Travel Mug has a 30 oz capacity and a Stronghold lid to keep its contents safe and secure. It's also cup-holder friendly and has a handle at the side to make it easy to sip from.
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This YETI pitcher is great for keeping punch, cocktails or even coffee at the perfect temperature for sharing with a group! Its lid also keeps its contents secure, and it's dishwasher safe.
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Another must-have for short hikes or an everyday commute, this backpack lets you grab what you need in an instant, whether it’s your yoga mat, water bottle or tablet. It has internal and external pockets, as well as a hydration holder. It's also super durable and stands up on its own thanks to its sturdy base.
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If you want something soft sided, this is a great deal. It's large enough to hold up to 12 cans plus ice. In addition, its durable material is waterproof, reinforced and comes with a handy grab handle for easy portability.
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If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold.
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Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetized closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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