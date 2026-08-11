11 best YETI deals on Amazon — shop coolers, tumblers and water bottles from $17

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still time to make the most of it. Whether you’re soaking up the last weeks of vacation or getting ready for back-to-school, YETI has everything you need to stay prepared for whatever’s next.

There's nothing worse than lugging a bulky cooler to the beach or sipping on a lukewarm drink during the work or school day. That's why I'm investing in YETI. From water bottles and travel mugs to pitchers and coolers, YETI has everything you need to stay hydrated and keep your food and beverages ice cold on the go.

Even better? Amazon is currently knocking up to 30% off some of our favorite YETI products ever — and the deals start at just $17. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite YETI finds that are worth shopping for summer, back to school and beyond.

YETI Deals

YETI Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Straw Cap (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon While it lacks insulation, this Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from Yeti in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. Plus, the straw cap means you can sip with ease. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler 12-Ounce Travel Bottle: was $28 now $22 at Amazon There’s much to love about this upgraded Yeti Rambler travel bottle. Firstly, it comes with a 100% leakproof cap, and is easy to use with just a quick, 360-degree twist for a complete seal. The bottle is available in 12 and 16 ounces, is also compatible with any cup holder, and dishwasher safe to save you the hassle. Read more Read less ▼

Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup (4 oz): was $30 now $24 at Amazon This deal gets you a set of two 4 oz Yeti Rambler Stackable Cups. These are a great choice of shot glass — whether you favor espresso or alcohol. They're billed as espresso machine friendly, and are dishwasher safe too. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (20 oz): was $35 now $28 at Amazon The 20 oz Rambler Tumbler with a Magslider lid is now on sale. It'll keep your favorite drinks on lock while still being easy to access! No handle to get in the way here, if you prefer to grip the cup itself. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Pitcher (64 oz): was $100 now $64 at Amazon This YETI pitcher is great for keeping punch, cocktails or even coffee at the perfect temperature for sharing with a group! Its lid also keeps its contents secure, and it's dishwasher safe. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Ranchero Backpack 12L: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Another must-have for short hikes or an everyday commute, this backpack lets you grab what you need in an instant, whether it’s your yoga mat, water bottle or tablet. It has internal and external pockets, as well as a hydration holder. It's also super durable and stands up on its own thanks to its sturdy base. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper Flip 12: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want something soft sided, this is a great deal. It's large enough to hold up to 12 cans plus ice. In addition, its durable material is waterproof, reinforced and comes with a handy grab handle for easy portability. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $260 at Amazon If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold. Read more Read less ▼