My cats have been using this open top robotic litter box for 3 months — and it's $100 off right now

Over the years, my cats have tested a number of smart robotic litter boxes. They’ve been a tremendous help in saving me from having to scoop litter at the end of the night, but the Petlibro Luma is one of the most advanced models around for a number of reasons.

After having my two cats test this open-top litter box for several months, I can tell you it does far more than clean up after them each time. It uses an integrated camera and leans on AI to not only identify each cat, but to also flag subtle changes in their daily habits.

It’s honestly one of the best robotic litter boxes they’ve tested — and for a limited time, it’s $100 off on Amazon.

Save $100 Petlibro Luma: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Petlibro Luma is an incredibly helpful smart litter box for household with multiple cats, with its open-top design that makes it inviting for them to use. It also features an integrated camera and leverages AI to detect your cats and their habits. Once they're done, it'll automatically perform a clean cycle so you don't have to waste your time scooping litter ever again.

Price check: $599 @ Petlibro

Open-air design makes it inviting

For the past six months, my cats were accustomed to Whisker’s Litter-Robot 5 tucked in the corner of our living room. But after I swapped it for the Petlibro Luma and placed the Litter-Robot 5 nearby three months ago, I quickly noticed that my cats were choosing the Luma far more often.

I think the primary reason is its spacious, open-air design, which feels much more inviting than the capsule-like drum of the Litter-Robot 5. Thoughtful touches like a removable step and a generously deep basin also make it effortless for them to hop in and out.

From a maintenance standpoint, it’s significantly easier to detach the litter box container from the base for regular cleaning — a welcome change compared to scrubbing out the fully enclosed globe of the Litter-Robot 5.

Built-in camera and tracking habits

(Image credit: Future)

With a built-in camera and the companion Petlibro app, the Luma does more than log my cats’ visits — it lets me keep close tabs on their health. This is what sets it apart from other robotic litter boxes I’ve tested: it actually identifies each cat individually and logs their weight after every visit. It’s so smart that when my cat Andy stopped using it for a week, the app sent an alert to notify me.

The camera isn't just there to tell my black cats apart or provide a live video feed, it also tracks their behavior, recognizing whether they're doing a #1 or a #2.

(Image credit: Future)

If you subscribe to Petlibro’s AI Standard plan ($9.99/month), you unlock in-depth AI waste analysis along with seven days of cloud video history. When using an ordinary litter box where waste is hidden or quickly scooped, subtle health changes can easily go unnoticed — making that proactive monitoring surprisingly valuable.

Air-purifier cleans up the smell

(Image credit: Petlibro)

Another standout feature is odor control: it’s the only smart litter box I’ve tested that includes an integrated air purifier to actively neutralize smells after every visit. Small details like this go a long way, promoting continuous use rather than turning my cats away with lingering odors.

The air purification system kicks on right as the unit prepares for a cleaning cycle, doing an impressive job of keeping the surrounding room fresh. However, the compact design comes with a trade-off: the waste drawer is noticeably shallow. In a multi-cat household, I find myself emptying the bin more frequently than I would with larger models like the Litter-Robot 5.

Even so, my cats continue to use it daily. And with the current $100 off promotion, its discounted $499 price point is far more attractive than the $799 you’d spend on a Litter-Robot 5.