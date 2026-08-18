I found the best 31 deals in the Best Buy 60th anniversary sale — save big on Apple, Beats, Garmin and LG OLED
Save on Pixel 11, MacBook Neo, and more
There are no retail holidays in August, but this week is turning out to be a good week for tech deals. The Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale is live with sitewide discounts on the Pixel 11, MacBook Neo, Switch 2 video games, and more.
Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for tech deals and now that the anniversary sale is live, I've vetted the entire sale in search of the best deals. For example, right now Best Buy has the Pixel 11 lineup on sale from $99 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a $100 to $350 eGift card with any Pixel 11 purchase.
Back to school season is at its peak right now and Best Buy has laptops on sale from $599. If you're tight on cash, I'm a fan of this HP OmniBook 3 for $599 and this Dell 2K Laptop for $599. The HP machine includes an OLED display which is sure to offer vivid colors, whereas the Dell includes a 2K touchscreen.
Below I'm highlighting all of my favorite Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale deals. Make sure to follow the Tom's Guide Savings Squad page for more discounts this week.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale
- Bundle & Save: BTS essentials under $100
- Video games: deals from $11
- Pixel 11 preorders: from $99 w/ trade + free gift card
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $159
- Garmin: watches from $189
- Cameras: up to $1,000 off Canon, Nikon, Sony
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $398 now $249
- TCL 55" QM5K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $699 now $399
- Dell 2K Laptop: was $1,099 now $599
- MacBook Neo: for $699 + $25 gift card
Louis' favorite deals
Laptop sale: from $599 @ Best Buy
Back to school season is underway and Best Buy has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this month. You can get AI machines from $599. With RAM prices spiking, this is a great opportunity to score a new laptop on the cheap.
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Bluetooth speakers: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
No dorm room is complete without a mighty Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want one you can carry around campus or you're in search of a model you can keep in your room, you're bound to find a speaker that suits your needs with prices from $59. Save on JBL, Marshall, Ultimate Ears, Bose, and more.
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I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but earlier this year Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 will receive a $50 price hike starting September 1st. That means now is the time to pick up a Switch 2 console if you haven't already. It comes with a larger 8-inch HD display, better battery, bigger/more comfortable Joy-Cons, improved performance, and even a mouse mode if you prefer PC-style gaming.
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Buy a $499 laptop: get one of these items for just $79 @ Best Buy
I love a good bundle deal and right now at Best Buy when you purchase a laptop priced at $499.99 or more — you can bundle select items for just $79 or $69. For $79, you can choose between Skullcandy headphones or a 27-inch LG monitor. For $69, you can choose between a Lenovo tablet, Insignia mini fridge, or Toshiba 43-inch M450 4K QLED TV.
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Galaxy Z series: up to $1,200 off + free $100 GC @ Best Buy
Fancy yourself a content creator? Best Buy is knocking up. to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card.
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Laptops
This affordable little Chromebook might not offer loads of power, but its basic specs can easily accommodate a student's needs. At 3 pounds, it's a tad bulky (for a 14-inch laptop), but its attractive design and Cosmic Blue color make traveling with it a little more fun. It sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
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The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks.
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This Dell 15 laptop is a great, no-frills machine that's perfect for work or school. Inside, it packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 2K touch display, which will make everything appear nice and sharp. At $500 off, this is a solid laptop deal.
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Simply put, this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy! We gave the smaller version of this device an excellent 4-star rating in our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review, because it performs well in pretty much every category — it runs fast, it has long battery life and it's got a gorgeous display. Sure, it's one of the more expensive Chromebooks out there, but at a discount it's a great buy. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) touchscreen display, Core Ultra 5-115U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB UFS storage.
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The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck. Best Buy is bundling a free $25 Starbucks gift card with your purchase.
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This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Core Ultra 7-256V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch.
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The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5-322 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. That should be more than enough power for multitasking and the 14-inch screen will make it a great option for your Netflix binges.
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Audio
JBL's budget earbuds pack in a whole host of different features for a great price. First off, there's active noise canceling to keep distractions out. Then there's 10 hours of battery life in the buds, along with an extra 30 in the case. Finally, there's IP54 water- and dust-resistance to keep out the unwanted earbud-breaking substances.
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These headphones earned a 4.5-star rating in our Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review and a spot on our list of the best workout headphones. They're lightweight and comfortable to wear, deliver impressive sound quality and their open-ear design makes them perfect for outdoor workouts.
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The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Originally priced at $349, they've now on sale for over half off.
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The Powerbeats Pro 2 are noise-canceling, water- and sweat-resistant, and even measure your heart rate. With the charging case, you get up to 45 hours of battery life, and they have a hook design to stay secure during workouts.
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The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an excellent set of cans. They offer great sound with reliable active noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable audio companion. The 30 hours of battery life also make them a worthy choice.
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Appliances
Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker which is now on sale for just $29. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or dorm room.
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If you make a smoothie every day, you’re the perfect candidate for the new Nutribullet Flip. This portable blender comes with an insulated tumbler, a sippy lid, and a battery-powered blending lid. It’s not as versatile as the standard Nutribullet — meaning you can’t make dips or sauces — for the true smoothie addicts, this is a must-have and one of the best protein shakers we've tested.
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The Bella Pro Series air fryer sports six built-in cooking programs so you can air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate your food. Its stainless steel construction is highly durable, and this air fryer has a powerful 1800W heating system.
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In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on. But I found that the Shark Messmaster makes the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. It's also cordless, easy to charge and has a self-propelling mechanism so you don't have to actually push a heavy machine.
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The Dreame Bladeless Tower Fan of offers whole-room cooling with the help of a built-in temperature sensor and algorithm, which automatically adjusts airflow as ambient conditions change. The smart fan can help maintain airflow and consistently support comfortable, natural cooling. It stands 3.3' tall, includes a HEPA filter, and it's suitable for rooms up to 538 sq. ft.
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Summer isn't over yet. The Slushi has an 88-oz. capacity that can make up to 7+ frozen drinks in one serving, making it ideal for hosting anytime of year. It's a relatively new release from Ninja, so this $50 discount is surprisingly generous.
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The De'Longhi Arte Evo is just $499 right now — a huge $200 off. This all-in-one bean-to-cup makes espresso, Americanos, cold brew in minutes, and has a built in smart-tamping system. Of course, the steam wand is powerful enough for barista-quality microfoam, too.
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TVs
The TCL QM5K is a Best Buy exclusive. It packs built-in Google TV features for all of your streaming needs, plus Dolby Vision support. Its handiest feature is its Mini-LED backlighting, which is tough to find at this price point. I recommend going with the QM5K over a super-cheap TV from a brand like Insignia or Onn.
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Hisense's entry-level Mini-LED TV is one of the most affordable ways to secure a 55-inch TV with Mini-LED backlighting this week at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. In addition to its Mini-LEDs, the U6SF also comes with Fire TV streaming software and full-array local dimming for improved contrast.
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The 2026 LG B6 is one of our favorite OLED TVs. It's an entry-level model, but it supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said you’d be hard-pressed to find a better-looking OLED with as many features as the LG B6.
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This sale price on Samsung's latest mid-range Mini-LED TV won't last forever, so if you're interested, I recommend jumping on it fast. While not as impressive as a higher-end, Samsung-branded Neo QLED model, the M80H offers Mini-LED performance and plenty of features for the price.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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Peripherals
This ergonomic mouse features silent buttons so you can click in peace. It also sports seven customizable buttons for pro-level performance. Plus, it's rechargeable battery lasts up to 4+ months.
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The JLab JBuds Wireless Keyboard can be paired with nearly any type of device using Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth 5.2, or USB. In addition to standard hotkeys and a numerical pad, the JLab Work App lets you program your own shortcuts and save up to three unique user profiles.
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As a PCIe Gen 4 drive, the Samsung 990 PRO offers blazingly fast read/write speeds of 7,450/6,900 MB/s, allowing it to utilize the potential of the latest generation of motherboards using the PCIe Gen 4 bus. Samsung produces extremely high quality storage drives, so they rarely come this cheap. That makes this deal a must for anyone looking to build a new PC or upgrade their existing rig.
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What is the Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale?
The Best Buy Anniversary Sale celebrates the retailer's 60th birthday. Best Buy originally started as a small audio shop in St. Paul, MI. Today it's become an online giant with hundreds of stores nationwide.
When does the Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale end?
The Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale runs all week and ends on Sunday, August 23. Starting on Saturday (August 22), Best Buy will refresh the sale with new deals and offers.
What is Anniversary Day?
On Saturday (August 22), Best Buy will celebrate its 60th Anniversary with six special Anniversary Day offers that'll be available exclusively in stores only. This will include a special Gift Card offer. Quantities will be limited, so make sure to visit your local store to snag these one-day-only deals.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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