Lowe's patio and outdoor sales — 23 deals worth buying this summer with up to 50% off furniture, grills and decor
Refresh your home decor before summer is over
If you want to extend the summer vibes into the early fall, one of the best ways to do so is by shopping the Lowe's sale. Right now you'll find savings with up to 50% off appliances, furniture, grills and more at Lowe's, so you can refresh your home and outdoor space and get it in shape for the upcoming season.
I'm sharing the best deals on everything from furniture and decor to grills and gardening essentials. Evenings will be getting darker and chillier soon, so I've made sure to include patio heaters and string lights.
See all my top picks below, plus see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 45% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 20% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: iPhone 17 or Pixel 10 for free @ T-Mobile
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.
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Outdoor grills: up to 20% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 20% off a range of outdoor grills.
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Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.
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Power tools: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Now's a great chance to upgrade your tool collection! Right now, you can get up to 40% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and everything in between from brands like Ego and Greenworks.
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Lawn and garden sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
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Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
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Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's.
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Best sales now
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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Buying a new patio umbrella? Remember to get a base to go with it! This base comes from Nuu Garden weighs around 20lb and is concrete filled, so it'll stay sturdy. It's made for umbrella poles between 1.5 and 1.9 inches.
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This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.
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These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatter proof bulbs, and the set is weather proof too.
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Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
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I love the look of this end table — the wicker frame and glass tabletop make for a great combination. It's billed as sturdy and weather resistant, and is perfect to store your drinks and snacks while you're relaxing outdoors.
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This weather-resistant tiltable patio umbrella is perfect to keep both sun and rain away while you're enjoying your outdoor space. Plus, the beige color fits in with pretty much any decor.
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When temperatures go down in the evening, the party doesn't have to stop. This Master Forge patio heater is on sale with 50% off, offering 48,000 BTU heating power and a burn time of 10 hours.
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This beautiful 5-piece dining set will add some style to your backyard — for under $200. There are four chairs and a glass-top table, for the perfect poolside vibe whether you have one or not!
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This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
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If you're a "set-it-and-forget-it type" of person, then you might want to take note of this limited-time deal on Govee's permanent — yes, you read that right — outdoor lights. You can snag up to 100 ft worth of IP67-rated Eaves lights for 15% less than usual. Great as holiday lights, at all other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as standard downlights for extra security and visibility in the yard. In fact, the only negative we found when including them in the best smart lights buying guide, was the fact that they're on the pricier side. Except for right now, that is.
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This set comes with a cozy wicker sofa and a coffee table. The fabric cushions are easy to clean and offer sink-in comfort! Plus, the table has a lower tier that's perfect for extra storage.
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This Ovios conversation set will help create a cozy ambiance in your garden! It's weather resistant and there are a couple of different cushion colors available to choose from. The set comes with a loveseat and two chairs.
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A $250 discount on this patio set is nothing to take lightly, and it's one of Lowe's top sellers — so snap this deal up fast. The set comes with two wicker chairs that swivel and rock, for a super comfortable seating experience.
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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