Lowe's patio and outdoor sales — 23 deals worth buying this summer with up to 50% off furniture, grills and decor

If you want to extend the summer vibes into the early fall, one of the best ways to do so is by shopping the Lowe's sale. Right now you'll find savings with up to 50% off appliances, furniture, grills and more at Lowe's, so you can refresh your home and outdoor space and get it in shape for the upcoming season.

I'm sharing the best deals on everything from furniture and decor to grills and gardening essentials. Evenings will be getting darker and chillier soon, so I've made sure to include patio heaters and string lights.

See all my top picks below, plus see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grills: up to 20% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 20% off a range of outdoor grills. Read more Read less ▼

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best. Read more Read less ▼

Power tools: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Now's a great chance to upgrade your tool collection! Right now, you can get up to 40% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and everything in between from brands like Ego and Greenworks. Read more Read less ▼

Lawn and garden sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here. Read more Read less ▼

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more. Read more Read less ▼

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's. Read more Read less ▼

Best sales now

Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $33 at Lowe's This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum: was $39 now $34 at Lowe's Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.

Price check: $34 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Acegoses Skytop Square Wicker Outdoor End Table: was $45 now $36 at Lowe's I love the look of this end table — the wicker frame and glass tabletop make for a great combination. It's billed as sturdy and weather resistant, and is perfect to store your drinks and snacks while you're relaxing outdoors. Read more Read less ▼

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼

Govee 100-ft Plug-in White Indoor/Outdoor String Light: was $329 now $279 at Lowe's If you're a "set-it-and-forget-it type" of person, then you might want to take note of this limited-time deal on Govee's permanent — yes, you read that right — outdoor lights. You can snag up to 100 ft worth of IP67-rated Eaves lights for 15% less than usual. Great as holiday lights, at all other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as standard downlights for extra security and visibility in the yard. In fact, the only negative we found when including them in the best smart lights buying guide, was the fact that they're on the pricier side. Except for right now, that is. Read more Read less ▼

Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼