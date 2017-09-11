New Amazon Fire TV Leaked with Alexa Speaker

According to a new report, Amazon plans to launch two new Fire TV streaming devices this year: a mid-tier dongle and a new flagship device that includes the Alexa digital assistant. The former will cost somewhere between $60 and $80, while the latter will be priced at more than $100.

This news comes from a report from the AFTV Fire TV news site, which states that both will offer 4K streaming. Amazon should announce the Fire TV dongle later this month and see release in October, while the more expensive Fire TV should come out later this year.

MORE: First TV With Alexa Inside Reviewed

The new Fire TV dongle will give Amazon aficionados a less expensive way to get 4K content, which Amazon currently limits to its $100 Fire TV. Its glossy, square-shaped look is reminiscent of Google's circular Chromecast device.

(Image credit: AFTVNews.com)

The more expensive upcoming Fire TV option is a cube that features an LED bar to show you when Alexa is listening and responding. Its top also features the four buttons found on the Echo Dot: two for speaker volume, one to mute its microphones and another to activate Alexa. It will aim to replace the current $100 Fire TV, which is unavailable from Amazon at the moment.

The Fire TV dongle will connect to your TV via HDMI (just like the Chromecast) and feature 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a 1.5GHz processor. The report doesn't list the ports or specs of the new flagship Fire TV, but notes it can control power and volume for TVs that support the HDMI-CEC standard, and that Amazon's including an IR emitter so the Fire TV can interface with older sets as well.