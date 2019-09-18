Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Here Are the 17 Best Benefits

Best Reasons to Try Prime

Amazon Prime has become an indispensable companion for online shoppers. The service, which costs $119 per year, offers free two-day shipping to more than 100 million subscribers. But the benefits don't end there. Amazon frequently adds perks to keep its existing customers happy and attract new shoppers. Prime members, for instance, get exclusive discounts at Whole Foods and early access to Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

However, Amazon is also known for occasionally taking perks away. Last year it announced that in lieu of receiving 20 percent off video game pre-orders, Prime members will receive $10 credits on select pre-order titles.

With Prime's ever-changing ecosystem, is membership worth the cost? Here are the top Prime perks to help you decide if Prime is right for you.