The best products that work with Amazon Alexa

Because of the popularity of Alexa , virtually all smart home devices—such as smart lights, locks, speakers, TVs, and more—can be controlled using Amazon’s voice assistant. But with so many options, it can be confusing which to choose. After testing hundreds of devices across dozens of categories, we’re highlighting 10 of the best smart home devices that work with Alexa.

Not sure which Alexa speaker is right for you? Check out our buying guide to find the best Alexa device for your home. Take a look at our picks for smart lights, locks, speakers, and more on our best smart home products page, too.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best streaming box that works with Alexa

Number of Apps: Hundreds | Size: 3.4 x 3.4 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 16.4 oz

Speedy performance

Alexa's cable box controls are great

Great 4K HDR picture quality

Lively interface

Home screen can't be edited, packs ads

Awkward Ethernet adapter

Like its predecessor, the Fire TV, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is one of the best streaming devices and best Alexa devices around. It lets you use Amazon's assistant to control your TV, cable box and other streaming equipment. It comes with an intuitive interface, excellent 4K HDR picture quality, and every streaming app from Hulu to Sling and DirecTV Now. As a bonus, it ships with a new-and-improved Alexa remote, so you can still navigate manually if Amazon's voice assistant can't find what you're looking for (or if you don't feel like talking).

Read our full review of the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit (Image credit: Philips)

2. Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

The best smart lights that work with Alexa

Light bulbs included: Two | Wi-Fi bridge required?: Yes | Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, Xfinity, more

Comprehensive app

Works with a ton of smart-home systems

Dimmable

Requires hub

Light color not tunable

Philips sells several different types of LED lights, but the company's basic Hue White Starter kit includes two bulbs as well as a small hub that links the lights to your Wi-Fi. From there, you can command Alexa to dim the lights, and the bulbs will respond. The bulbs in this kit don't change color, though; for that, you'll want the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulb starter kit. In fact, Philips makes a wide range of smart LEDs and light fixtures; check out our guide to Philips Hue lights to see what each does.

Read our full Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit review .

LIFX Mini (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Lifx Mini

Best Wi-Fi smart lights that work with Alexa

Light bulbs included: One | Wi-Fi bridge required?: No | Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT

No hub required

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and more

Includes many smart features

Fits in small lamps

Expensive

Difficult to set up

Unlike Philips Hue lights, which require a bridge for you to control them remotely, the LIFX Mini smart bulb can connect directly to your Wi-Fi network, which can make setup much easier. At just 2.2 inches long, the LIFX Mini bulbs will fit in a variety of desk lamps and small light fixtures. You can turn the lights on and off, and set their brightness, color and schedule. You can also produce a number of cool lighting effects: The bulbs can flicker like a candle, flicker out for a spooky effect, strobe, and even change color with the beat of your music. In addition to Alexa, LIFX’s bulbs work with Homekit, Google Assistant, Nest, and IFTTT.

Read our full LIFX Mini review .

WeMo Mini (Image credit: WeMo)

4. WeMo Mini

Best smart plug that works with Alexa

Size: 3.8 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches | Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, IFTTT | Electrical rating: 120V~/15A/60Hz/1800W

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit

Home/Away Mode

Wider than most smart plugs

The WeMo Mini is one of the best smart plugs that work with Alexa; it’s slim and simple to use, and will make any device connected to it “smart.” Plug a lamp or coffee maker into the WeMo Mini, and you can control it remotely from your smartphone, or create a schedule for it to turn on and off automatically. In addition to working with Alexa, the Mini is also compatible with HomeKit and Google Assistant. If you don’t like how wide the Mini is, WeMo has a newer version coming out this spring that’s even more compact.

Read our full WeMo Mini review .

August Smart Lock Pro (Image credit: August)

5. August Smart Lock Pro

The best smart lock that works with Alexa

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Easy to install

Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, Z-Wave, Nest, IFTTT, and more

Flexible settings

Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

No alarm, unlike competitor Kwikset

"Alexa, lock the doors." No more wondering if the front door is bolted shut for the night. The August Smart Lock Pro was one of the first such devices to work with Alexa, and is still one of the best smart locks . The third-generation August Lock Pro is bundled with the Connect accessory, which lets you link the lock with Alexa. If you've got a tighter budget, the $119 August Smart Lock is also an excellent device that works with Alexa.

August recently announced a newer version, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock , which is 45 percent smaller and has Wi-Fi built in. It will be available later this spring.

Read our full review of the August Smart Lock Pro.

Ecobee 5th generation smart thermostat (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Ecobee 5th Generation Thermostat

The best smart thermostat with Alexa

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Logitech, Wink, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Yes | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes

Good speaker for the size

Full Alexa support

Improved remote sensors

Works with Spotify

Large

Big bezel

Ecobee beefed up Alexa and the speaker quality in the company's latest smart thermostat . With the Ecobee 5th generation smart thermostat, you get all of Alexa's features, including calling, messaging, and Drop-In. The new Ecobee also has a much better speaker and Spotify support, so it's now good for playing tunes if you're looking for a device to provide some background music. Most importantly, the new Ecobee has redesigned remote sensors that have much better range and battery life.

Read our full review of the Ecobee 5 smart thermostat.

Arlo Q camera (Image credit: Netgear)

7. Arlo Q

Best security camera that works with Alexa

Video resolution: 1080p/30fps | Field of view: 130 degrees | Night vision: 25 feet | Audio: half duplex | Local Storage: none | Battery Powered: no | Weather resistant: No | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT | Cloud Storage: seven days' footage free; longer periods start at $10/month

Sharp 1080p camera

130-degree field of view

2-way audio

Indoor use only

Needs to be plugged in to work

The Netgear Arlo Q is the best home security camera for its ease of use, great 1080p video—day or night—and generous storage plans. You can also use Alexa to view a live feed from the Arlo Q through the Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Spot, which makes it useful as a potential baby monitor.

Read our full review of the Netgear Arlo Q.

LG C9 OLED TV (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. LG C9 OLED TV

The best smart 4K TV with Alexa

Screen Size: 65 Inches | Resolution: 3,840 x2,160 | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB | Audio: 2.2 channels, 2 x 40-W speakers x/20-W woofer | Smart TV Software: webOS 4.0 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches [w/o stand] | Weight: 55.6 pounds [ w/o stand]

Impeccable OLED display

Cutting-edge HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Best-in-class performance

Great sound

Solid smart-TV features

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in

Premium price will turn many away

LG's C9 OLED TV is one of the best TVs we’ve reviewed due to its truly impressive display in a super-sleek design. This 4K set also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, as well as HDMI 2.1. But TVs are more than just picture quality, and LG’s ThinQ AI makes this set truly smart. With Alexa, you can turn your TV on and off, adjust the brightness, switch channels, change volume, and even initiate YouTube streaming using nothing but your voice. Don’t like Amazon? The C9 supports Google Assistant too.

Read our full LG C9 OLED TV review .

Sonos Beam (Image credit: Future)

9. Sonos Beam

The best soundbar with Alexa built in

Size: 25.6 x 3.9 x 2.7 inches, 6.2 pounds | Inputs/Outputs: HDMI Arc, optical audio, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2 | Audio Channels: Stereo | Bluetooth: No

Easy set up

Alexa inside

Wide soundstage

Bass lacks detail

No Bluetooth audio

Like the Sonos One, the $399 Sonos Beam soundbar has Alexa built right in. Not only is this device a high-quality Sonos smart speaker with four full-range woofers, but it also has an HDMI ARC port (in addition to power and Ethernet ports). This port pairs your TV remote to the Beam and helps sync the speaker's audio to your TV. At 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, the Beam will fit on most TV stands. Sonos also makes a smaller smart speaker with Alexa, the Sonos One. In our review of the Sonos One, we noted that it filled our living room with perfectly balanced sound, no matter what we played. Google Assistant will soon be coming to Sonos smart speakers as well.

Read our full review of the Sonos Beam.

Simplisafe Essentials (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Simplisafe Essentials

The best DIY home security kit that works with Alexa

Professional Monitoring / Monthly Price: $14.99-$49.99 | Number of Sensors Included: 4 | Cellular Backup: Yes | Battery Backup: Yes | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Nest, IFTTT

Easy to install

Keypad remote is familiar

Alarm is very loud

Limited third-party device support

Remote access available only with professional monitoring

Lacks geofencing

SimpliSafe is an affordable DIY home security kit that's very easy to set up. It comes with a base station containing a Wi-Fi/cellular radio and a siren, a 12-digit keypad remote, a motion sensor, and three entry sensors for doors and windows. SimpliSafe provides 24/7 monitoring for an extra fee. You can use Alexa to arm the system on your way out the door.

Read our full review of Simplisafe Essentials.