How to Connect Alexa to Dish TV

Dish customers can now go completely hands-free when watching TV. Through an integration with Amazon Alexa, those who have a Hopper or Wally, as well as an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or Tap can change channels, look up programs and actors, play, pause, and skip through shows, and more, just by using their voice.

But first, you have to link your Dish account to Alexa. Here's how to do it.

1. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, and select "Settings" in the top right menu.

2. Select TV & Video.

3. Scroll down, and select "Dish." Then select "Enable Skill."

4. On the next screen, you'll be prompted to enter a code from your Dish receiver.

5. Open the Menu on your Dish TV, and select Settings.

6. Scroll down and Select the Amazon Alexa icon.

7. Get the code from your Dish TV. It will appear where it says "Activation Code."

8. Enter the code in the Alexa app on your smartphone, and press Activate.

9. Select Manage and link Devices in the Alexa app on your smartphone.

10. Select Link Another Device in the screen that appears.

11. Press the small "Discover Devices" line in the next screen.

12. Wait for Alexa to discover your Dish receiver. This should take no more than a minute.

13. Select the Dish receiver you want to use with Alexa.

14. Select the Alexa device you want to link to the receiver. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, it makes the most sense to link the device in the same room as your receiver.

15. You're all set! Now, you'll be able to control your Dish receiver using Alexa. The search functionality will work with live, recorded and on-demand titles as well as Netflix. Here are some examples of the commands that will work:

Alexa, change channel to ESPN (or CNN, NBC, etc.)

Alexa, tune to (or go to) channel 130

Alexa, go to the History Channel

Alexa, find the Big Bang Theory

Alexa, search for Game of Thrones

Alexa, show me Tom Hanks movies

Alexa, search for comedies

Alexa, play Better Call Saul

Alexa, skip forward

Alexa, rewind 30 seconds

Alexa, pause

Alexa, resume

