Ravens vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

The Ravens vs Dolphins live stream catches Baltimore fresh off their third overtime game of the season and the Dolphins after snapping a seven-game losing streak. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens look to continue their winning ways in Miami with this NFL live stream.

Ravens vs Dolphins channel, start time The Ravens vs Dolphins live stream is Thursday (Nov. 11).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Ravens (6-2) enter this matchup after coming back to beat the Vikings 34-31 in overtime last week on a Justin Tucker 36-yard field goal. The kick capped off another game this season where Baltimore needed to battle back from a 10-or-more point deficit in the second half.

When you have an MVP like Lamar Jackson, you can always have confidence in your team coming back. Jackson ran for 120 yards against the Vikings, marking his second 100-yard game of the season while also throwing for three touchdowns. The 24-year-old Ravens' signal caller has run for 600 yards this season, making him the NFL's leading rusher among quarterbacks and sixth-best rusher overall.

Jackson's number one target is wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards. His six receiving touchdowns also have him among the best in the league.

The Dolphins (2-7) have struggled throughout this season with injuries and overall play. However, last week they were able to take advantage of another struggling team in the Houston Texans, allowing them to snap their losing streak with a 17-9 win.

Jacoby Brissett made the start last week, completing 26 of his 43 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Brissett may start again this week, with Tua Tagovailoa still on the mend from a broken finger. Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores told the media Tuesday, "[Tua] is making progress" but he is still "limited." Flores went on to describe Tagovailoa's injury as "day-to-day."

Whether it's Jacoby or Tua under center, they will look for tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to continue their solid seasons. Gesicki leads the team with 529 receiving yards, while Waddle is right behind him with 496 yards through the air. The only tight ends with more receiving yards then Gesicki this season are Travis Kelce (KC), Mark Andrews (BAL) and Kyle Pitts (ATL).

The Ravens are big 7.5-point road favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 46.5.

Ravens vs Dolphins live stream from anywhere on Earth

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Ravens vs Dolphins live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Ravens vs Dolphins live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Dolphins is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday (Nov. 11). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Ravens vs Dolphins game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Ravens vs Dolphins live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Ravens vs Dolphins live stream for free

If you just want to watch Ravens vs Dolphins on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Ravens vs Dolphins game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Ravens vs Dolphins live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Ravens vs Dolphins live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.