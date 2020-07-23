How to watch the Marvel Movies in order

Those looking to watch the Marvel movies in order came to the right place. Nobody can be blamed for missing a chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies here or there, and we're coming up on a momentous occasion: Disney Plus winning the Infinity Streaming War.

Our complete guide explains the two best ways to stream the Marvel movies: in order of chronological timeline events and in order of their theatrical release, as phases of the MCU. Soon enough, you'll have soared from Tony Stark beta testing his first suits to Spider-Man's most recent trip abroad.

MCU Phase 4 movie List, Disney Plus shows and more

When it comes time to watch the Marvel movies, you'll probably want to get Disney Plus. It's the home of most of the MCU, though Disney doesn't own all of the films (some may forever stay far from home).

Inspired by Nick Fury, we assembled our lists of the 23 MCU films that comprise the Infinity Saga. So, for those who have already seen them all in order of theatrical release, we've gone above and beyond. Oh, and as for the MCU films coming in the future? While we keep this story updated with the latest release dates, our Marvel movies release dates calendar is a complete guide to when your favorite superheroes will next fly to the big screen.

First off, we've organized the Marvel movies in order of the events that take place in the Infinity Saga. It's weird, right, that the films weren't released in that order, but the same is true for the Star Wars trilogies. This order isn't exactly perfect either, with flashbacks here and there that break the strict narrative arc, but you've got what it takes to grok the twists in the road from Tony Stark to Groot.

Marvel movies in chronological order

If you’ve seen most or all of the movies and you want to switch things up a bit, chronologically rewatching the Marvel movies in order, to see the events as they took place (with flashbacks thrown in just to throw you off), is a fun experiment.

Some plot points might become stronger, while some plot holes might seem more obvious, but for a decade-plus-long story, it’s bound to be impressive. And after going from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger to 2019’s Captain Marvel, the rest will surely seem more sensical.

Captain America: The First Avenger (World War II)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2010)

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk (occurs prior to The Avengers)

Thor (occurs prior to The Avengers)

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (six months after The Avengers)

Thor: Dark World

Captain America: Winter Soldier (after The Avengers, before Age of Ultron)

Guardians of the Galaxy (ca. 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Doctor Strange (2016)

Black Panther (2018)

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Endgame (2017 - 2022)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel movies in release order

We recommend watching the Marvel movies in order of their release for a few reasons. It’s fun to see how the special effects and actors evolve over the years, you won’t feel as bad about skipping around if you don’t want to do a complete binge-watch and, quite frankly, the release order tells a stronger narrative — watching a movie like Captain Marvel out of release order might be more confusing than enjoyable.

You'll see below that we've broken them out into Marvel's three Phases, the groupings it uses to show the major chapters of The Infinity Saga. This is the natural way to organize your own Marvel movie marathon.

Phase One

Iron Man (May 2, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)

Thor (May 6, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Marvel’s The Avengers (May 4, 2012)

Phase Two

Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November 8, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August 1, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)

Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)

Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)

Doctor Strange (November 4, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017)

Black Panther (February 16, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)

Marvel movies in 2020, 2021 and beyond

Looking at the below list of movies, you might be wondering when exactly the Avengers will find their new leader. Speculation suggests that Carol Danvers herself will be taking the reins of the team, but we'll have to wait for July 2022 to see if there's any merit to that fan theory. Here is the short calendar of when to expect upcoming Marvel movies (in order of theatrical release).

Phase 4

Black Widow (November 6, 2020)

The Eternals (February 12, 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 7, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022)

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Black Panther 2 (May 6, 2022)

Captain Marvel II (July 8, 2022)

Blade (To be announced)

Avengers 5 (To be announced)

Untitled Marvel Studios film (February 17, 2023)

Untitled Marvel Studios film (May 5, 2023)

Untitled Marvel Studios film (July 28, 2023)

Untitled Marvel Studios film (November 3, 2023)

The best Marvel movies to watch

Say you don't want to watch every movie, but just the great ones. Sure, there are some gems out there — critics loved Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok — but for every Endgame there's also a The Incredible Hulk (remember the pre-Ruffalo Hulk?). So, for those trying to find the best MCU films, we have your back.

We've organized the Marvel movies in order of their Rotten Tomatoes scores, which give us a wealth of insight into how these movies were critically received.

Marvel movies on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Future)

All but four of the Marvel movies are on Disney Plus, the streaming service that most MCU fans will want to have when they get the itch to rewatch the Avengers. On top of that, all Disney Plus movies can be saved for offline, in case you're going on a trip any time soon.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Thor

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor: Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Doctor Strange

Black Panther

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

While we wish all 23 MCU movies will streamable on Disney Plus eventually, there's reason to suspect that The Incredible Hulk and both Spider-Man films won't make it, due to being owned by Sony and Universal, respectively. Ant-Man and The Wasp is hitting Disney Plus on July 29, once its contract with Netflix expires, making it a little easier to have a whole Marvel movie marathon on a single service.

For more, read our full Disney Plus review.

Marvel movies not on Disney Plus

(Image credit: JoJo Whilden)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) isn't available on any streaming service library, and so you'll want to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple and various other sites

isn't available on any streaming service library, and so you'll want to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple and various other sites Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) is available as a video on demand movie from DirecTV, Sling TV and FXNow, while Spider-Man: Far from Home is also on DirecTV and Starz.

At this point, people who don't want to add Disney's monthly billing will turn to rent the rest through iTunes or Amazon for $1.99–$3.99 each.