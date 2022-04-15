NBA playoffs live streams 2022: Schedule, channels and everything you need to know

Are you ready for the 2022 NBA playoffs livestreams? Yes, this weekend marks the annual tradition of the best of the best clashing to make it to the NBA Finals. And hot off the play-in tournament win, the always-interesting Nets think they can survive in Boston

NBA playoffs channels Round 1 begins: Saturday (April 16) and Sunday (April 17)

Where to watch in the U.S.: NBA playoffs air on TNT, TBS, ABC and NBA TV. All are available on Sling TV, currently on sale at $10 off for the first month.

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

To do that, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have to work in harmony as they did against the team's 115-108 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. Boston's defense, though, is expected to give the Nets more trouble than they can handle, and we're curious if coach Steve Nash's cautious optimism will be able to get the team far. There's also the (many) questions surrounding Ben Simmons. Will he play? Will he erase the issues from his time in Philly? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, a lot of ink is being spilled over the Golden State Warriors' return to the playoffs. Can Steph Curry's squad actually made it to the end of the Western Conference? Can they actually make it to the finals? Well, for all that to happen, Curry needs to stay healthy, and his return after a month away will put a target on his back. And while the team has some playoff experience, not everyone has as many post-season minutes as Curry, Klay and Draymond Green.

Elsewhere in the NBA playoffs, Milwaukee is expected to steamroll past the Chicago Bulls, big hopes are planted on the #1 seed Suns and Heat, while the Philly faithful forever believe their own hype.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the NBA playoffs online:

How to watch NBA playoffs live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the NBA playoffs live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NBA playoffs live streams in the U.S.

The NBA playoffs live streams are going to be on ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN3 and NBA TV. The full schedule of first round games can be found below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save $10 on your first month!

NBA playoffs schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Eastern Conference:

Miami vs East No. 8

Game 1: April 17 @ 1 p.m. on TNT

April 17 @ 1 p.m. on TNT Game 2: April 19 (details TBA)

April 19 (details TBA) Game 3: April 22 (time TBA) on ESPN

April 22 (time TBA) on ESPN Game 4: April 24 @ 7 p.m. on TNT

April 24 @ 7 p.m. on TNT Game 5*: April 26 (details TBA)

April 26 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 28 (details TBA)

April 28 (details TBA) Game 7*: April 30 (time TBA) on TNT

Boston vs Brooklyn

Game 1: April 17 @ 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

April 17 @ 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 2: April 20 @ 7 p.m. on TNT

April 20 @ 7 p.m. on TNT Game 3: April 23 (time TBA) on ESPN

April 23 (time TBA) on ESPN Game 4: April 25 (details TBA)

April 25 (details TBA) Game 5*: April 27 (details TBA)

April 27 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 29 (details TBA)

April 29 (details TBA) Game 7*: May 1 (details TBA)

Milwaukee vs Chicago

Game 1: April 17 @ 6:30 p.m. on TNT

April 17 @ 6:30 p.m. on TNT Game 2: April 20 @ 9:30 p.m. on TNT

April 20 @ 9:30 p.m. on TNT Game 3: April 22 @ 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

April 22 @ 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 4: April 24 @ 1 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

April 24 @ 1 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 5*: April 27 (details TBA)

April 27 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 29 (details TBA)

April 29 (details TBA) Game 7*: May 1 (details TBA)

Philadelphia vs Toronto

Game 1: April 16 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN

April 16 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN Game 2: April 18 @ 7:30 p.m. on TNT

April 18 @ 7:30 p.m. on TNT Game 3: April 20 @ 8 p.m. on NBA TV

April 20 @ 8 p.m. on NBA TV Game 4: April 23 @ 2 p.m. on TNT

April 23 @ 2 p.m. on TNT Game 5*: April 25 (details TBA)

April 25 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 28 (details TBA)

April 28 (details TBA) Game 7*: April 30 (time TBA) on TNT

Western Conference:

Phoenix vs West No. 8 seed

Game 1: April 17 @ 9 p.m. on TNT

April 17 @ 9 p.m. on TNT Game 2: April 19 @ 10 p.m. on TNT

April 19 @ 10 p.m. on TNT Game 3: April 22 (time TBA) on ESPN

April 22 (time TBA) on ESPN Game 4: April 24 @ 9:30 p.m. on TNT

April 24 @ 9:30 p.m. on TNT Game 5*: April 26 (details TBA)

April 26 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 28 (details TBA)

April 28 (details TBA) Game 7*: April 30 (time TBA) on TNT

Memphis vs Minnesota

Game 1: April 16 @ 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

April 16 @ 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Game 2: April 19 (details TBA)

April 19 (details TBA) Game 3: April 21 @ 7:30 p.m. on TNT

April 21 @ 7:30 p.m. on TNT Game 4: April 23 (time TBA) on ESPN

April 23 (time TBA) on ESPN Game 5*: April 26 (details TBA)

April 26 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 29 (details TBA)

April 29 (details TBA) Game 7*: May 1 (details TBA)

Golden State vs Denver

Game 1: April 16 @ 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

April 16 @ 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 2: April 18 @ 10 p.m. on TNT

April 18 @ 10 p.m. on TNT Game 3: April 21 @ 10 p.m. on TNT

April 21 @ 10 p.m. on TNT Game 4: April 24 @ 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

April 24 @ 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 5*: April 25 (details TBA)

April 25 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 28 (details TBA)

April 28 (details TBA) Game 7*: April 30 (time TBA) on TNT

Dallas vs Utah

Game 1: April 16 @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

April 16 @ 1 p.m. on ESPN Game 2: April 18 @ 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

April 18 @ 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV Game 3: April 21 @ 9 p.m. on NBA TV

April 21 @ 9 p.m. on NBA TV Game 4: April 23 @ 4:30 p.m. on TNT

April 23 @ 4:30 p.m. on TNT Game 5*: April 25 (details TBA)

April 25 (details TBA) Game 6*: April 28 (details TBA)

April 28 (details TBA) Game 7*: April 30 (time TBA) on TNT

NBA playoff live streams live streams in the UK

British basketball fans' luck on Sky Sports is ... mixed. Not all of the NBA playoffs will be available. Currently, Sky is listing game 1s for Utah @ Dallas (April 16 @ 6 p.m. BST), Minnesota @ Memphis (April 16 @ 8:30 p.m. BST), Brooklyn @ Boston (April 17 @ 8:30 p.m. BST) and Chicago @ Milwaukee (April 17 @ 11 p.m. BST).

Want to watch every game live? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

NBA playoffs live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch some (but apparently not all) of the NBA playoff live streams. Some will air on TSN and other on SportsNet.

We've got the first three days of scheduled airings below.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

All times below ET

Saturday, April 16

1 p.m.: Jazz vs. Mavericks Game #1 (TSN1)

3:30 p.m.: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game #1 (TSN1)

6 p.m.: Raptors vs. 76ers Game #1 (TSN1)

8:30 p.m.: Nuggets vs. Warriors Game #1 (TSN1)

Sunday, April 17

3:30 p.m.: Nets vs. Celtics Game #1 (TSN4)

6:30 p.m.: Chicago @ Milwaukee Game #1 (SN/SN360)

Monday, April 18

7:30 p.m.: Raptors vs. 76ers Game #2 (TSN3)

10:30 p.m.: Nuggets vs. Warriors - Game #2 (TSN4)

NBA playoff live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for NBA basketball. Kayo should have the ESPN-hosted NBA playoff games, so go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEDT.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Want to watch every game (those pesky non-ESPN games, too) live? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.