Broncos vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Week 9 game online

The Broncos vs Cowboys live stream catches Dallas fresh off their improbable win without Dak Prescott and Denver after snapping their three-game losing streak. This NFL live stream will also mark the Broncos' first game in the post-Von Miller era.

Broncos vs Cowboys channel, start time The Broncos vs Cowboys live stream is Sunday (Nov. 7).

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cowboys (6-1) survived their biggest test of the season last week when they beat the Vikings on the road without Dak Prescott in prime time. Cooper Rush made his first career start and helped lead Dallas to a 20-16 win throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Rush is not expected to start Sunday, but showed he's ready if called upon again.

Dak Prescott missed last week's game with a calf injury, but is expected to be a full-go for Sunday's kickoff. The 28-year-old Cowboys' signal caller is in the midst of a career year posting a 115 passer rating, good enough for second best among active quarterbacks and his 73.1 completion percentage leads the NFL.

The Broncos (4-4) were in a free fall before last week's 17-10 win over Washington. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is coming off his first game in three weeks where he didn't throw an interception. Bridgewater threw for 213 yards and a touchdown against Washington, while Denver's defense stole the show.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons came up with two interceptions last week giving him three on the season. Just 12 other defensive backs have three or more picks this season. Simmons and company will look to step up again this week without the services of eight-time pro-bowler Von Miller who was traded to the Rams prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Cowboys are 10-point favorites against the Broncos this week. The over/under is 49.5.

How to watch Broncos vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

Broncos vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, Broncos vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov 7).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Broncos vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Broncos vs Cowboys.

Broncos vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Broncos vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Broncos vs Cowboys live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Broncos vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Broncos vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.