Titans vs Rams live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Titans vs Rams live stream will see how Tennessee fares without the services of two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, Los Angeles will look to keep their offense clicking on all cylinders in this NFL live stream.

Titans vs Rams channel, start time The Titans vs Rams live stream is Sunday (Nov. 7).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Titans (6-2) are coming off a great 34-31 overtime victory over the Colts. A win that gave them the best record in the AFC, but it came at a huge cost. Tennessee running back and the NFL's top rusher in each of the last two seasons Derrick Henry suffered a broken foot and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury will likely end his season. Henry went to the sidelines in the first quarter of Sunday's win and had his foot looked at by team trainers. He would come back into the game and finish the day with 28 carries for 68 yards.

Tennessee signed 36-year-old Adrian Peterson to the roster this week as well as D'Onta Foreman to help quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the Titan's offense. Peterson played 10 games for the Lions last season and averaged 3.9 yards per carry. He is 450 yards shy of passing Barry Sanders for fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

The Rams (7-1) come into this game as one of four teams in the NFL with only one loss. They have also won four straight following their week four loss to the Cardinals. Last week's 38-22 win over the Texans was the latest example of their offense moving the ball at will.

Matthew Stafford has flourished in his first eight games in L.A. completing a career high 68.9% of his passes and he's second in the NFL to Tom Brady for the league lead in touchdown passes and passing yards. Stafford's 118 passer rating also has him on pace for a career high and currently leads all active passers in the NFL.

From a defensive perspective, Aaron Donald and the Rams D have been on point this season, leading the NFL in sacks with 25 and also forcing the fifth most turnovers in the league with six. This defense also got better by Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring eight-time pro bowler Von Miller.

How to watch Titans vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Titans vs Rams live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Titans vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Titans vs Rams is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 7).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Titans vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Titans vs Rams live stream.

Titans vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Titans vs Rams on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Rams live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.